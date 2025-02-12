Harrison Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty shows off heart-tipped French manicure ahead of Valentine's Day

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton's soon-to-be wife, Jenna Petty, took to Instagram to show off her new nails ahead of Valentine's Day. Petty visited the same salon John Hunter Nemechek's wife, Taylor Nemechek, had visited in January.

Burton and his fiancée are childhood sweethearts and began dating in 2017 when they were teenagers. The couple got engaged on March 27, 2024, at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park, New York. According to their website, Petty and Burton plan to get married in October.

In her latest post, Harrison Burton's soon-to-be wife shared a glimpse of her V-Day preparation. She showed off her newly done heart-tipped fingernails on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"love letter to v day"

Jenna Petty showed off her V-Day themed heart tipped fingernails (Source: @jennapetty_ via Instagram)

Petty also visited the popular nail salon Gelly B's Nails, located at 1940 Kannapolis Hwy, Unit 16, Concord, 28027, and offers several options to choose from. The studio specializes in dry cuticle cleaning, GEL enhancements and hand-painted nail art.

Harrison Burton's fiancée completed her education at High Point University in North Carolina. She now works as a teacher at Dance Productions — The Remix Studio in Harrisburg, North Carolina, and frequently attends dance events like the Ultimate Dance Tour.

Harrison Burton's soon-to-be wife gives her take on list of NASCAR drivers to attend her wedding

In January, former Wood Brother Racing driver Harrison Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty held a Q&A session on Instagram related to her wedding. During the session, a fan asked Petty about the list of NASCAR drivers to attend their wedding.

Amid the wedding preparations, Burton is aiming for a fresh start in NASCAR. He ended his three-stint in the Cup Series and moved to the Xfinity Series for the 2025 season. He teamed up with AM Racing and will pilot the #15 Ford Mustang.

"Is every NASCAR driver gonna be there?" the fan asked Jenna Petty.

She replied, clearing out all the confusion, and stated:

"To answer, a few. Our wedding will be small but there will be a good bit!"

In the same Q&A session, another fan asked Petty about the best man's name for the wedding, and she gave an obvious answer:

"the one & only @toddgilliland_"

Despite the on-track rivalry, Todd Gilliland and Harrison Burton share a deep friendship. The duo frequently takes trips to the golf courses during the weekdays and off-season.

Burton and Gilliland won't compete against each other in the 2025 season as the former Cup Series driver moved to the Xfinity Series. While Gilliland will drive the #34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports in the Cup Series.

