Harrison Burton's fiancée Jenna rocks minimalist fashion statement in animal print top, leather pants, and Gucci belt at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, recently posted a story on Instagram and shared a throwback image of her outfit of the day (OOTD) from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Also, she playfully called out the social media platform for the image quality.

The AM Racing driver and his fiancée have been together since 2017. Seven years later on March 27, 2024, the couple got engaged at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park, New York. Also, according to their website, the stock car racing driver and Petty plan to tie the knot in October 2025.

In her latest story, Harrison Burton's fiancée wore a tiger print top with black leather pants and a Gucci belt. Meanwhile, Burton posed in his racing jersey, featuring his sponsor's logo, "DEAD ON TOOLS," in the middle. In the image, the couple posed in front of Burton's #25 Ford Mustang in the pits.

However, the picture was too bright, affecting the natural tones. Reflecting on the same, Jenna Petty playfully called out Instagram and wrote:

"since insta can't upload a clear picture no mo "

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Jenna Petty called out the Meta-based platform (source: @jennapetty_ via Instagram )

Jenna Petty also posted the same image and wrote a heartfelt caption for her soon-to-be husband:

"lucky as can be, traveling the world with you🎰🍀🎲♥️🎡🏁🌵"

The AM Racing driver qualified 18th for the LiLUNA! held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Despite a slow start, Burton ended the 200-lap race among the top ten drivers, securing a P8 finish, and JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won the race.

With 119 points Harrison Burton ranks 13th on the Xfinity Series driver's point table securing three top-ten finishes in five starts.

Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, opened up about her wedding's guest list featuring NASCAR drivers

On March 14, 2025, former Wood Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, began the official countdown for her wedding. She took to her Instagram account and shared a collage of her engagement pictures and captioned it:

"200 days til' i steal your last name ⏳♾️💍"

The couple has been planning their wedding for almost a year. Previously, in January 2025, Petty held a Q&A session on her Instagram and answered questions related to her wedding. Seizing the opportunity, a fan asked Burton's soon-to-be wife:

"Is every NASCAR driver gonna be there?"

The professional dancer gave a subtle reply to the fans and cleared all the confusion:

"To answer, a few. Our wedding will be small but there will be a good bit!"

During the same session, another fan questioned Petty about the best man for the wedding, and she gave an obvious answer:

"the one & only @toddgilliland_"

Harrison Burton moved to the Xfinity Series after parting ways with Wood Brothers Racing after wrapping up the 2024 season. Burton secured his first Cup Series win last year, and WBR marked its 100th win in the Cup Series.

