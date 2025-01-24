Harrison Burton shares behind the scenes from NASCAR shoot day

Harrison Burton is set to return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with AM Racing next month. As the 2025 season nears, Burton held his shoot day with the team and shared some behind-the-scenes moments on social media.

Burton is a 24-year-old NASCAR driver slated to pilot the No. 25 Ford Mustang for AM Racing in the second-tier series. He drove the No. 21 Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing for the last three years before leaving the team after the 2024 season.

In an Instagram post, Harrison Burton reshared AM Racing's BTS shoot for the driver's 2025 campaign.

Harrison Burton's Instagram story - Source: @harrisonburton12 via @amracingnascar on IG

Meanwhile, AM Racing wrote:

"That’s a wrap on production week ✌️"

During the NASCAR shoot day, Harrison Burton wore his black and white Dead On Tools fire suit. Dead on Tools will sponsor the Huntersville native for 10 races this year, including the first and final events of the season.

His upcoming Xfinity Series stint follows the 2024 season, where Burton won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 with Wood Brothers Racing. The victory punched his ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs but was eliminated after the Round of 16.

Harrison Burton concluded his 2024 season with one win at Daytona - Source: Imagn

The then-No. 21 Ford driver gave the team its 100th win in the premier series. Burton looked forward to sharing the learnings from the Cup level to the second-tier series this year. He will take over the flagship Ford previously driven by Hailie Deegan, who will start anew in the Indy NXT series.

The first race will be held at the Daytona International Speedway for the United Rentals 300 on February 15. As part of the sponsorship deal, Burton will run the No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford for the season opener.

Harrison Burton shares his thoughts on the new primary sponsor

In a press release, Harrison Burton made his feelings known about his new primary sponsor, Dead On Tools. He expressed excitement about partnering with the sponsor, saying the company has the tools to help the team succeed in NASCAR. The 24-year-old said:

"I am stoked about this partnership with Dead On Tools this season. Everyone has worked extremely hard this offseason to prepare for this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series season."

He added.

"With their support, we believe we have all the tools we need — both on and off the track — to succeed. Their commitment to excellence matches the passion and determination of our team, and we’re ready to make this a season to remember."

Dead On Tools will primarily sponsor 10 races for the No. 25 AM Racing Ford this season. The list includes Daytona, Las Vegas (spring), Martinsville (spring), Texas, Charlotte, Chicago, World Wide Tech Raceway, Las Vegas (fall), Martinsville (fall), and Phoenix.

The upcoming season will mark his third full-time season in the Xfinity Series. The first two full-time schedules were fulfilled with Joe Gibbs Racing, where he won the Rookie of the Year award in 2020.

