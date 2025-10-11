Harrison Burton rumored to be in talks with Toyota just days after announcing parting ways with AM Racing

Ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series finale, AM Racing driver Harrison Burton announced his departure from the team. Burton will bid farewell to the team after wrapping this season and will not drive the #25 Ford in the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts season.

Ad

Following the major announcement, DailyDownForce reported that the Xfinity Series driver is rumored to reunite with Toyota for the 2026 season with Sam Hunt Racing. Burton has a history of competing with Toyota in his Xfinity and Cup Series rookie seasons. However, none of the parties has inked a contract yet.

Reflecting on the same, the DailyDownForce wrote:

"Burton’s departure may lead to a reunion with Toyota for the series veteran. Our sources at the Daily Downforce confirm that Burton is working out a deal to return to the Toyota camp to race full-time with Sam Hunt Racing in the 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season."

Ad

Trending

Harrison Burton debuted in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing and drove the #18 Toyota for the team in nine races before landing a full-time seat in 2020. He then piloted the #20 Toyota for JGR in the 2020 and 2021 seasons before moving to the Cup Series. Additionally, he made his Cup Series debut driving the #96 Toyota for the now-defunct team Gaunt Brothers Racing in the 2021 season.

The Huntersville native then transitioned to Ford in the 2022 season, driving the #21 Ford for Wood Brothers Raicng. He spent three years with the team before the team ended his ties with Burton. Following that, he competed in the 2025 Xfinity Series with AM Racing, piloting the #25 Ford.

Ad

Additionally, Harrison Burton has gathered 10 top tens and 2 top fives for the team in 29 starts this season. He also led 31 laps with an average finish of 14.759.

"I have a sour taste in my mouth from that": Harrison Burton expressed his emotions after his split with WBR

Earlier this year, ahead of the first postseason race in the Xfinity Series, Harrison Burton was featured in an interview with Joseph Srigley. During the pre-race interaction, he got candid about his emotions on his split with Wood Brothers Racing.

Ad

Burton joined the Cup Series team in the 2022 season and competed for three years with the team. He completed 108 races driving the #21 Ford and clinched one career win at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 last year. Additionally, he secured two top fives and six top tens and led 73 laps with an average start of 24.1.

Despite his win at Daytona International Speedway, WBR decided to end its ties with Harrison Burton. Following that, the team replaced him with Josh Berry for the 2025 season. Reflecting on that, Burton stated:

Ad

"I've been up front with AM since the beginning, and they want this for me too. It is for me to hopefully wonder and get back to the Cup Series. It wasn't the run I wanted. I have a sour taste in my mouth from that, and I feel like I'm capable." [01:00 onwards]

Harrison Burton wrapped up the 2024 season in 16th place on the grid. He secured one win, one top five, and two top tens, and led 13 laps with an average start of 24.5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.