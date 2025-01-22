Has Chase Elliott raced against his father Bill? Exploring the on-track dynamic between the two NASCAR legends

Yes, Chase Elliott and Bill Elliott have competed against each other on two different occasions. They are one of the celebrated father-son duos in stock car racing. They have achieved many feats together, including being one of the three to win a Cup Series championship title apart from Lee and Richard Petty and Ned and Dale Jarrett.

The duo has also won the Most Popular Driver Awards several times. They first raced together in 2013's Alabama Pro 125 Late Model race at the South Alabama Speedway. Elliott won the race while his father Bill finished fourth. The second instance was during the 2021 season, and the duo competed in a star-filled race at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

The race was from the Superstar Racing Experience Series, and the final race featured stars like Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte. Elliott started the race in fourth place on the grid and battled with his father throughout the second half. He surpassed his father and won the race in his #94 car, leading the record with two wins over his father.

Trending

"I made memories I'll cherish forever": Chase Elliott recalls his memories of the SRX with Bill Elliott

Chase Elliott and his father Bill faced each other for the second time at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway four years ago and made unforgettable memories together. Recalling the race with his father, Elliott said in a post-race interview:

"I got to compete in the last SRX race of the season, and even better I got to do it with my Dad. I made memories I'll cherish forever. We haven't had a chance to race against each other much over the years. I have no question that we both want to beat each other. Just to be able to share the same (type) of car. I'm curious to see what my comments are versus his."

Bill Elliott has completed seven races at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and clinched only one top-five finish. Meanwhile, his son has done only four races on the track and has secured a win and a top-five finish.

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver has been racing at the 0.6-mile short track in Nashville since he was 13. His first victory came when he outclassed his father in the 2013 Alabama Pro 125 Late Model race.

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway opened in 1904 and hosted countless NASCAR Cup Series races from 1958 to 1984. However, the track requires maintenance work to host stock car races once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback