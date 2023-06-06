“He better be suspended next week”: Austin Dillon blasts Austin Cindric for ‘intentionally’ wrecking him

Last Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 was a tale of two halves for Richard Childress Racing with Austin Dillon crashing out of the race while his teammate went onto celebrate in Victory Lane.

The #3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was caught up in a wreck with Team Penske's Austin Cindric, which also resulted in Ricky Stenhouse Jr. becoming one of the innocent bystanders of an out of control Dillon on the track.

The 300-mile-long race witnessed Austin Cindric and Austin Dillon get frustrated around each other as both drivers tried to make up positions late in the race after loosing them under consistent, quick yellow flag periods during the event.

Cindric on one such attempt managed to misjudge what was a gap between Dillon and Stenhouse Jr.'s car and attempted to fill it, which instantly saw the #3 Chevy of Dillon spin into the #47 Chevy of Stenhouse Jr., ending both their days.

It was noted later on in the race that the aggressor of the wreck, the #2 of Cindric was also found to be turning left while the wreck took place. As expected, Dillon did not take kindly to this and spoke about how the Team Penske driver was at fault for wrecking him in similar fashion to what has been seen out of Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace earlier in the sport. He called out for immediate action by NASCAR and said in a post-race interview:

“I was intentionally wrecked by him, hooked right, just like Chase and Denny and Bubba’s deal. He better be suspended next week.”



"I was wrecked intentionally by him, hooked right just like Chase and Denny and Bubba's deal. He better be suspended next week."

It remains to be seen if any penalties come Austin Cindric's way during the week. Austin Dillon sure hopes so.

Denny Hamlin gives his thoughts on Austin Dillon's incident at Gateway last weekend

Speaking with experience coming off the Enjoy Illinois 300 weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park, Denny Hamlin was one driver who spoke about Austin Dillon's run-in with Austin Cindric at the track.

Elaborating on his popular podcast, Actions Detrimental, Hamlin looked at SMT data and telemetry from the #3 Chevrolet of Dillon and #2 Chevrolet of Cindric, and drew to this conclusion:

"Is it as egregious? (As the Hamlin-Elliott crash) No. but there's no reason to be turning left there. Especially one week after the whole Chase thing, you known NASCAR is on a hightened alert."

It remains to be seen if any penalties come Cindric's way during the week for his contact with Austin Dillon at Gateway.

