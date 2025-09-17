“He didn’t want to disappoint Jeff and Rick”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflects on playing a ‘small role’ in getting Chase Elliott the No. 9 car

On the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. reminisced about the 'small role' he played in getting Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott his number 9 car. During the podcast, Dale Jr. revealed that Elliott was hesitant to talk about switching his car number with Rick Hendrick.

The Dawsonville, Georgia, native made his first Cup Series appearance over a decade ago in 2015 with Hendrick Motorsports as a part-time driver. He then landed a full-time seat in the next season and piloted Jeff Gordon's iconic #24 Chevy for the team for two seasons before his big transition.

Following that, in the 2018 season, Chase Elliott switched from #24 Chevy to #9 Chevy. The number 9 has a long history in the Elliott family. The 2020 Cup Series champion's father made his Cup Series debut with the same number and drove it on multiple occasions during his career. Reflecting on the history, Dale Earnhardt Jr. couldn't hold back and helped Elliott secure the iconic number.

After Richard Petty gave his blessing to Elliott to have the #9 number, Dale Jr. talked with Rick Hendrick on his behalf and stated:

"I called Chase back. I'm like, dude, I talked to Rick. He's open to the idea. I said, "I'm serious." You need to get in front of him and see if y'all can figure it out. So, um, yeah, cuz I knew down in there somewhere that that's really truly what he wanted, but he didn't want to disappoint Jeff and Rick." [03:25 onwards]

"It was good for everybody. But, um, you know, and he'd ran the nine here, and nine had been his number, right? So, um, yeah, so I was, I was, what small role I played in sort of kicking the ball down the hill. I was happy to do because Chase, I wanted that for Chase, you know, he's doing, he's living his dream racing, and, and, uh, you know, it's just too good of an opportunity for it not to be perfect."

With 3013 points to his credit, Chase Elliott ranks seventh in the 2025 Cup Series playoffs. He locked in his playoff spot after snapping his winless streak at the second Atlanta Motor Speedway race. Additionally, the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver has secured 14 top tens and 8 top fives this season.

"I'm doing my part": Chase Elliott got candid with Dale Earnhardt Jr. about his winless streak

In July 2025, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott was featured in an interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his Dale Jr. Download podcast. During the interaction, Elliott was candid about the winless streak he had been on since the 2024 season.

The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver won his last race in the early 2024 season at Texas Motor Speedway. Since then, Elliott had a no-win streak until the second Atlanta Motor Speedway race this season. He locked in his playoff spot after his maiden win this season. Reflecting on breaking his no-win drought, Elliott told Dale Earnhardt Jr.:

"Man, we've just been doing this long enough to know, like, it all kind of starts and ends with us. We have to make sure we're doing our part, and I'm doing my part and just bringing everything I can possibly bring every single week. It's the honest conversations that we have on Monday mornings that are either going to make us better or make us fail. All of the pieces of the puzzle are there. We're working on the right things."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove the #88 Chevy as a full-time driver for Hendrick Motorsports from 2008 to 2017. During his tenure with the team, he amassed nine wins, 73 top fives, 139 top tens, and eight pole positions in 340 starts.

