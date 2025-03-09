“He f***ing cheated”: NASCAR fans speak their mind as JGR's Aric Almirola snatches Phoenix win from HMS ace's hands

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola's last-minute maneuver changed the outcome of the GOVX 200 race. Almirola took home the win, surpassing Hendrick Motorsports ace Alex Bowman in the race's final lap. However, he faced a lot of backlash for his move.

The 40-year-old driver debuted in the Xfinity Series during the 2006 season under Joe Gibbs Racing's banner. He has worked with several well-recognized teams in stock car racing, including JR Motorsports from 2010 to 2011, Richard Petty Motorsports in 2013, Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBeste in 2018, and Joe Gibbs Racing from 2006 to 2007. He has rejoined the team in 2024.

Nick Leitz’s accident brought out a caution flag and sent the GOVX 200 race to overtime, resulting in a late restart. Following the restart, Alex Bowman was leading the race. With two laps to go and Bowman in the lead, Aric Almirola paved his way to second place.

On turn 3, in the final lap, Almirola got underneath Bowman's Chevy, and after exiting turn 4, the two made contact after the JGR driver's car got loose. A few seconds before crossing the finish line, the #19 Toyota driver sent the Hendrick Motorsports ace into the wall and won the race.

However, NASCAR fans were not impressed by Aric Almirola's move and criticized the veteran on X, with one saying:

"He f****ng cheated 🤣 for the win 🏆 as always, What a b***h 😒"

Another joined him and stated:

"Typical Almirola only way he can win is to drive Bowman into the wall on purpose should be penalized for that"

Here are some more comments on the incident:

"Man I hate Almirola. Just walled him didn’t give him any room at all. You expect that from the young guys but not the veterans. Guess he has to stay relevant somehow," an X user commented.

"Alex passes 4 car cleanly and Aric comes and has Jesus takes the wheel to put Bowman in the wall, classless," an HMS fan wrote.

"Trash move at a trash gimmick track," another expressed his anger.

"He won by driving him into the wall! Aric can only win when he is racing with young guns he is twice they age. He could of racing him clean but then he wouldn't have won. CHEAP Plus the CW coverage sucks," said a motorsports enthusiast.

The #17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy driver Alex Bowman finished just 0.045 seconds behind the Joe Gibbs Racing driver in his #19 Toyota. Brandon Jones, another JGR driver, finished third.

"Competing with all of you has been a thrill": When Aric Almirola announced his decision to retire

Aric Almirola took retirement in 2023 after spending six years with Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series. He showcased his gratitude towards his team, saying that he felt thrilled to compete for them.

The Fort Walton Beach, Florida, native has secured three wins, 96 top-ten finishes, and six pole positions in 460 starts in his 16-year stint in the Cup Series.

While announcing the decision, Aric Almirola stated:

"After much prayer, consideration, and conversations with my family, I’m ready for the next adventure. To everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing: A genuine and heartfelt thank you for the last six years. Winning races and competing with all of you has been a thrill."

Notably, Stewart-Haas Racing ceased its operations following the 2024 season.

