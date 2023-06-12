“He got so mad at my dad”: Ryan Blaney’s spotter reminisces one of his favorite Dale Earnhardt memory

Ryan Blaney's spotter Josh Williams recently shared his experience growing up around NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. Born into a racing family, Williams' grandfather was the general manager of the Martinsville Speedway, and his parent sold merchandise for Earnhardt.

Josh Williams' father was a close friend of Dale Earnhardt and the latter visited their home in Martinsville on several occasions. In a conversation with Davey Segal, Williams described the two as hunting buddies and good business partners.

Blaney's spotter revealed that Earnhardt used to camp his motorhome in their backyard during the Martinsville race weekends. He narrated an anecdote from his childhood years when the Intimidator was upset with his silly tactics in a video game.

Williams explained that he exploited a glitch in the NASCAR 94 video game, which allowed him to wreck cars under yellow flags and gain positions. When Earnhardt, who was camping in their backyard, learned about this, he was cross at seven-year-old Williams and stormed out of their house.

Josh Williams narrated:

"I remember Dale [Earnhardt], being the "Intimidator" he was...He got so mad at my dad, that he stormed out of the house, if my dad was letting me do it. So he stormed out of my house and he went to the motorhome for a day and a half and never came back in the house."

"He was like 'You need to teach your boy how to drive, that's not the right way...Be respectful' and my dad was like 'What is he doing?'."

Dale Earnhardt was one of the most aggressive drivers of his time earning his repute as 'The Intimidator'. However, Josh Williams' story reveals how much he respected the rules and racing etiquette.

Williams' concluded about the NASCAR Hall of Famer:

"You see videos of Dale getting into somebody and he was that guy on the track but off the track he was awesome."

Exploring Dale Earnhardt's only road course victory

Dale Earnhardt is one of the most celebrated drivers in NASCAR, as he won a record seven Cup series championships and 76 races in his illustrious career. However, in his career that spanned 27 years, Earnhardt managed to win only one road course race.

Out of the 47 starts on road courses, Dale Earnhardt was the first to take the checkered flag during the 1995 Save Mart Supermarkets 300 at Sonoma Raceway. Coming off a defeat at Talladega, Earnhardt took down the road course ace Mark Martin at Sonoma Raceway en route to victory.

Martin led the majority of the 74-lap race but lost the lead in the penultimate lap as he ran on oil. The Intimidator who was closely running behind took advantage and held off Martin to take the checkered flag and his only road course win.

