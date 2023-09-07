“He holds everybody to a very high standard”: Kyle Larson praises crew chief Cliff Daniels for his commendable leadership 

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is all set to challenge for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship this season. The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver is regarded as one of the most talented drivers on the field today, with a team to back up his abilities on the racetrack.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is one of the most prolific drivers on the field, with experience behind the wheel of dirt tracks and upcoming open-wheeled machinery behind him.

However, Kyle Larson cannot succeed in the sport without a team to back him up, as is the case with every form of motorsport.

Leading the #4 crew at Rick Hendrick's racing outfit is Cliff Daniels, who acts as Larson's crew chief. In charge of everything from pit strategy to the setup of the car, it is the crew chief's duty to ensure the best possible shot at victory for his driver.

With the weight of the complete outcome on the track on one individual other than the driver himself, a crew chief must possess strong leadership and team-building qualities.

Elaborating on Cliff Daniel's leadership for the #5 crew at Hendrick Motorsport, Kyle Larson recently elaborated on the 35-year-old's role in his performances on the track on an episode of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said:

"He's a great leader. He holds himself, he holds everybody to a very high standard and we know what he expects out of us so there's a lot of pressure that comes with that and at the same time I feel like he's good to talk to us and keep us in a right mindset."

Kyle Larson has just managed to seal his berth in the Round of 12 in the postseason playoffs this year after a victory at Darlington Raceway last weekend, all under Cliff Daniel's leadership.

Kyle Larson looks back on his first win at Darlington Raceway in the 2023 playoffs

After managing to break a 17-race winless streak in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Larson hopes to carry the momentum from last weekend further into the 2023 postseason.

Challenging for his second championship in the highest echelon of the sport this year, Larson elaborated on how he and the team prepare for the same in an interview with Bob Pockrass and said:

"For me, honestly, it's just good to get a win. Hopefully, we can build on this and put together some solid weeks back to back-to-back. We've got some good tracks for us in the playoffs, a good opportunity to gain some momentum."

Watch Larson appear in the second 2023 Playoffs race this weekend at Kansas Speedway.