NASCAR 2023 points standings after Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the first to lock his spot in the Round of 12 of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.
In a thrilling Darlington race, Larson took the lead from Tyler Reddick with 55 laps remaining and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag.
With the Cook Out Southern 500 victory, the #5 Chevrolet driver received 57 points. He moved from sixth to second place in the points table with 2074 points, three wins and 11 top-five finishes.
After finishing P4 at Darlington, William Byron gained 39 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 2075 points after five wins and 10 top-five finishes.
Christopher Bell, who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P23 in the race. He gained 17 points and is 12th in the points table with 2031 points.
Defending champion Erik Jones could not repeat his heroics, finishing P10. Therefore, he gained 35 points and occupied 27th place in the points table with 429 points.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- William Byron (P) - 2075
- Kyle Larson (P) - 2074
- Tyler Reddick (P) - 2060
- Chris Buescher (P) - 2057
- Denny Hamlin (P) - 2057
- Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 2055
- Kyle Busch (P) - 2050
- Brad Keselowski (P) - 2048
- Ryan Blaney (P) - 2046
- Ross Chastain (P) - 2043
- Joey Logano (P) - 2033
- Christopher Bell (P) - 2031
- Bubba Wallace (P) - 2030
- Kevin Harvick (P) - 2029
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P) - 2027
- Michael McDowell (P) - 2012
- Ty Gibbs # - 583
- Daniel Suarez - 576
- Chase Elliott (P) - 559
- AJ Allmendinger - 550
- Alex Bowman - 536
- Austin Cindric - 487
- Aric Almirola - 471
- Justin Haley - 457
- Corey LaJoie - 446
- Ryan Preece - 438
- Erik Jones - 429
- Todd Gilliland - 421
- Austin Dillon - 396
- Chase Briscoe - 355
- Harrison Burton - 354
- Ty Dillon - 267
- Noah Gragson - 199
- BJ McLeod - 132
- Cody Ware - 65
- Jenson Button - 45
- Ryan Newman - 34
- Andy Lally - 32
- Mike Rockenfeller - 31
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Brodie Kostecki - 15
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Kansas Speedway on September 10.