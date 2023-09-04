NASCAR 2023 points standings after Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the first to lock his spot in the Round of 12 of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

In a thrilling Darlington race, Larson took the lead from Tyler Reddick with 55 laps remaining and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag.

With the Cook Out Southern 500 victory, the #5 Chevrolet driver received 57 points. He moved from sixth to second place in the points table with 2074 points, three wins and 11 top-five finishes.

After finishing P4 at Darlington, William Byron gained 39 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 2075 points after five wins and 10 top-five finishes.

Christopher Bell, who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P23 in the race. He gained 17 points and is 12th in the points table with 2031 points.

Defending champion Erik Jones could not repeat his heroics, finishing P10. Therefore, he gained 35 points and occupied 27th place in the points table with 429 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

William Byron (P) - 2075 Kyle Larson (P) - 2074 Tyler Reddick (P) - 2060 Chris Buescher (P) - 2057 Denny Hamlin (P) - 2057 Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 2055 Kyle Busch (P) - 2050 Brad Keselowski (P) - 2048 Ryan Blaney (P) - 2046 Ross Chastain (P) - 2043 Joey Logano (P) - 2033 Christopher Bell (P) - 2031 Bubba Wallace (P) - 2030 Kevin Harvick (P) - 2029 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P) - 2027 Michael McDowell (P) - 2012 Ty Gibbs # - 583 Daniel Suarez - 576 Chase Elliott (P) - 559 AJ Allmendinger - 550 Alex Bowman - 536 Austin Cindric - 487 Aric Almirola - 471 Justin Haley - 457 Corey LaJoie - 446 Ryan Preece - 438 Erik Jones - 429 Todd Gilliland - 421 Austin Dillon - 396 Chase Briscoe - 355 Harrison Burton - 354 Ty Dillon - 267 Noah Gragson - 199 BJ McLeod - 132 Cody Ware - 65 Jenson Button - 45 Ryan Newman - 34 Andy Lally - 32 Mike Rockenfeller - 31 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jordan Taylor - 16 Brodie Kostecki - 15 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Kansas Speedway on September 10.