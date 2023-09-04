NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 points standings after Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 04, 2023 12:11 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the first to lock his spot in the Round of 12 of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

In a thrilling Darlington race, Larson took the lead from Tyler Reddick with 55 laps remaining and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag.

With the Cook Out Southern 500 victory, the #5 Chevrolet driver received 57 points. He moved from sixth to second place in the points table with 2074 points, three wins and 11 top-five finishes.

After finishing P4 at Darlington, William Byron gained 39 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 2075 points after five wins and 10 top-five finishes.

Christopher Bell, who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P23 in the race. He gained 17 points and is 12th in the points table with 2031 points.

Defending champion Erik Jones could not repeat his heroics, finishing P10. Therefore, he gained 35 points and occupied 27th place in the points table with 429 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. William Byron (P) - 2075
  2. Kyle Larson (P) - 2074
  3. Tyler Reddick (P) - 2060
  4. Chris Buescher (P) - 2057
  5. Denny Hamlin (P) - 2057
  6. Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 2055
  7. Kyle Busch (P) - 2050
  8. Brad Keselowski (P) - 2048
  9. Ryan Blaney (P) - 2046
  10. Ross Chastain (P) - 2043
  11. Joey Logano (P) - 2033
  12. Christopher Bell (P) - 2031
  13. Bubba Wallace (P) - 2030
  14. Kevin Harvick (P) - 2029
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P) - 2027
  16. Michael McDowell (P) - 2012
  17. Ty Gibbs # - 583
  18. Daniel Suarez - 576
  19. Chase Elliott (P) - 559
  20. AJ Allmendinger - 550
  21. Alex Bowman - 536
  22. Austin Cindric - 487
  23. Aric Almirola - 471
  24. Justin Haley - 457
  25. Corey LaJoie - 446
  26. Ryan Preece - 438
  27. Erik Jones - 429
  28. Todd Gilliland - 421
  29. Austin Dillon - 396
  30. Chase Briscoe - 355
  31. Harrison Burton - 354
  32. Ty Dillon - 267
  33. Noah Gragson - 199
  34. BJ McLeod - 132
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Jenson Button - 45
  37. Ryan Newman - 34
  38. Andy Lally - 32
  39. Mike Rockenfeller - 31
  40. Travis Pastrana - 26
  41. Jordan Taylor - 16
  42. Brodie Kostecki - 15
  43. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  44. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  45. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Kansas Speedway on September 10.

Edited by Yash Soni
