“He was just busy hating on me!": Joey Logano describes hilarious fan giving him the ‘double bird’ throughout the race at Bristol 

Pulling double duty on a dirt weekend such as this weekend has turned out to be fruitful for Joey Logano so far.

The Team Penske driver, who made his appearance in the Craftsman Truck Series race at a dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway, managed to blitz the field and sweep every stage of the race, along with the victory on the loose stuff.

Logano also made history at 'The Last Great Coliseum' two years ago when he won the inaugural Food City Dirt Race, which marked the NASCAR Cup Series' first forray onto dirt in the modern day and age. This weekend's Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt solidified his position as one of the best on the loose surface after the 32-year-old managed to dominate the field on Saturday.

During the 150-lap-long race, Joey Logano also spotted a fan in the grandstand, who showed his enthusiasm towards the driver in his own unique way. Elaborating on the same in a post-race onterview, the #66 Ford F150 driver said:

"I don't think he saw the race, he was just busy hating on me! I love the passion. I love that they care. That's why we're here, we have to keep people caring."

The fan's unique way of cheering Joey Logano on was by giving him the 'double bird' i.e. flipping him off with both hands during the race!

Joey Logano looks forward to similar results in NASCAR Cup Series race in Bristol

After taking the checkered flag in P1 while driving the #66 Ford F150, Joey Logano hopes to do the same from behind the wheel of his #22 Ford Mustang come Sunday. The Team Penske driver, who has an impressive record at the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway, will be looking to sweep the stock car racing action at 'The Last Great Coliseum' come Sunday.

Elaborating on his victory on Saturday, Joey Logano said in a post-race interview:

“My fun meter was pegged tonight. I had a lot of fun out here racing at Bristol. The dirt’s a lot of fun. Hopefully, tomorrow is just as good with the other car.

Logano further spoke about any pointers he could use from Saturday into Sunday, and said:

"I’m not sure we learned anything for (Sunday), because I didn’t get to race a whole bunch, but it was fun leading all those laps. I had a great spotter up there in (Ryan) Blaney. He kept me entertained and light-hearted and a (was) a whole lot of fun, too.”

The Food City Dirt Race goes live on Sunday at 7:00 pm ET on FOX Sports.

Poll : 0 votes