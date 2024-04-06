Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick shared issues she had with Martin Truex Jr. because of his "disrespectful" and "aggressive" behavior while racing.

Patrick shared quite a few moments with multiple drivers during her time racing in NASCAR. But with Truex Jr, who currently leads the championship, the issues seemed severe. When asked by Kenny Wallace on his podcast, she revealed that there were times when Truex would do things that he shouldn't have been doing according to her.

Danica Patrick said he would be too close while lapping her on the track, and called his behavior "stupid."

"I just end up feeling like on track he was just such a d**k when he didn't need to be. He would just like drive way too close when he was lapping me, and like get me loose. It's just stupid stuff like that where you just seem very disrespectful and unnecessarily aggressive."

She also commented on Martin Truex Jr's past relationship with the late Sherry Pollex, calling him out.

"And then I never liked the way that I never liked the relationship with you know that he had, like I always thought that he just could have done a better job with Sherry. So. you know, I know I caught a lot of flack for that not long ago but yeah."

Danica Patrick faced major criticism on social media last year after her post related to Martin Truex Jr and Sherry Pollex on her death.

Why did Danica Patrick receive social media backlash upon Sherry Pollex's death?

Sherry Pollex was a philanthropist who founded the Catwalk for a Cause charity, generating funds and creating awareness to fight childhood cancer. She was in a relationship with Martin Truex Jr for 18 years since 2005 until they split before the start of the 2023 Cup Series season.

Pollex was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014 but that did not stop her from doing charity work. After a nine-year-long battle, she lost her life on September 17, 2023. Amidst this, Truex Jr posted on social media:

“From the very minute of her diagnosis, Sherry was determined to not only fight ovarian cancer with everything she had, but also make a difference in the lives of others battling this terrible disease."

“Sherry’s passion for making a difference in the lives of others was inspiring to everyone. Through her tireless charity work for so many years, her legacy live beyond our lifetimes and continue to help countless families who are battling ovarian and childhood cancer."

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to her entire family, who have shown incredible strength and resilience throughout her battle.”

Truex Jr's statements didn't sit well with Danica Patrick although it wasn't even closely related to her. She shared an Instagram story, calling out the driver and claiming that he did not write the post. She also wrote, addressing the late Pollex, that she was "free from this."

"I avoid negativity on social at almost all costs. Almost… But this is the most insensitive disconnected statement from a guy that I have never liked. And obviously for good reason. I don’t care what happened between them but this is as cold as it gets. A PR rep wrote this guaranteed. You’re free from this now Sherry."

Danica Patrick received major backlash on social media for this story. Many users hated the attitude believing she hurt the sentiments of the driver and for the seemingly hurtful comment on the post about someone's passing.

Poll : Is Danica Patrick's dislike for Martin Truex Jr justified? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion