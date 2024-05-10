Leading up to this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, former driver-turned-broadcaster Kevin Harvick reminisces on a story during a weekend that is all about looking back at the days of yore in the sport. Along with the throwback weekend in full swing seeing drivers and teams pull out interesting paint schemes, the Harvick also looked back on his infamous feud with fellow driver Kyle Busch back in the day.

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver looked back at the 2011 Southern 500 when continuous contact on the track with a then-hotheaded Kyle Busch annoyed Kevin Harvick. The final nail in the coffin for Harvick came when Busch turned the latter into the wall.

When the two drivers crossed paths again that day, Harvick was sure to show his displeasure with Busch by attempting to punch him as he drove off. Harvick recently elaborated on how he felt during this specific sequence of events, along with touching on the subsequent call to the NASCAR trailer on his podcast, and said:

"I recall my shoulder still hurting because as I went in to punch him in the head, he decided to take off in his car. He knew he was going to get punched in the head. That was a very interesting post-race conversation. They pulled us into the NASCAR trailer. Kyle and I had been in the trailer a lot together over instances. But that was one of those nights when Joe Gibbs and Richard had to go to the trailer as well," Harvick said.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Harvick will be playing a cameo appearance in Kyle Larson's car later this season as the Hendrick Motorsports driver prepares for his Indy 500 attempt, however, that instance will be limited to practice and qualifying sessions.

Kevin Harvick left impressed with Hendrick Motorsports' efficiency of working during seat fit in Kyle Larson's car

Touching on how Hendrick Motorsports, one of the biggest and winningest names in NASCAR operates on an intra-team level, former full-time driver Kevin Harvick was impressed with the team's internal processes.

During a seat fit session ahead of his fill-in drive for Kyle Larson during the All-Star weekend, Harvick elaborated on the same and said on his podcast:

"You're talking about a guy who's never step foot into Hendrick Motorsports and I've had interaction with Cliff Daniels (Larson's crew chief) like I was the driver of this car. I ask my question about this or that, I get in the car, you know what we changed? Nothing. The ability to execute the details, in today's world, not every team has the ability to answer the quiz with all the questions already answered for them."

Expand Tweet

Speaking volumes about HMS' prowess as an organization, Kevin Harvick certainly left impressed with Rick Hendrick's racing outfit ahead of the upcoming weekend at Darlington Raceway.