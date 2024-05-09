NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The Goodyear 400 marks the 13th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 3:12 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12, at Darlington Raceway.

The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track comprises 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The venue, nicknamed “The Lady in Black” and “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1950. It hosts NASCAR’s all-three national series: the Cup, Xfinity, and the Truck.

A total of 36 drivers will contest over 293 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 123rd annual event hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Darlington Raceway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400, to win the Goodyear 400 this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Larson won the Darlington fall race in 2023.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +500 to win the 400-mile race. Hamlin holds the lead for winning the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at this track, with four victories among active drivers.

They are followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +650, the defending Goodyear 400 winner William Byron at +750, Tyler Reddick at +750, and Christopher Bell at +900 in the top-five odds.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, has the 10th-highest odds at +2200.

Opening odds for the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

Kyle Larson: +400 Denny Hamlin: +500 Martin Truex Jr.: +650 William Byron: +750 Tyler Reddick: +750 Christopher Bell: +900 Ross Chastain: +1300 Chase Elliott: +1400 Kyle Busch: +1500 Brad Keselowski: +1800 Ty Gibbs: +2200 Ryan Blaney: +2200 Joey Logano: +2200 Chris Buescher: +2500 Bubba Wallace: +2800 Alex Bowman: +3500 Noah Gragson: +4000 Erik Jones: +4000 Josh Berry: +9000 Daniel Suarez: +9000 Chase Briscoe: +9000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +10000 Michael McDowell: +13000 Austin Dillon: +15000 Austin Cindric: +15000 John Hunter Nemechek: +25000 Carson Hocevar: +25000 Todd Gilliland: +40000 Ryan Preece: +40000 Harrison Burton: +40000 Corey LaJoie: +40000 Zane Smith: +50000 Justin Haley: +50000 Kaz Grala: +100000 Derek Kraus: +100000 Daniel Hemric: +10000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Darlington spring race can be watched on FS1 and MRN.