NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The Goodyear 400 marks the 13th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 3:12 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12, at Darlington Raceway.
The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track comprises 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.
The venue, nicknamed “The Lady in Black” and “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1950. It hosts NASCAR’s all-three national series: the Cup, Xfinity, and the Truck.
A total of 36 drivers will contest over 293 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 123rd annual event hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Heading to Darlington Raceway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400, to win the Goodyear 400 this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Larson won the Darlington fall race in 2023.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +500 to win the 400-mile race. Hamlin holds the lead for winning the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at this track, with four victories among active drivers.
They are followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +650, the defending Goodyear 400 winner William Byron at +750, Tyler Reddick at +750, and Christopher Bell at +900 in the top-five odds.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, has the 10th-highest odds at +2200.
Opening odds for the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway
Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:
- Kyle Larson: +400
- Denny Hamlin: +500
- Martin Truex Jr.: +650
- William Byron: +750
- Tyler Reddick: +750
- Christopher Bell: +900
- Ross Chastain: +1300
- Chase Elliott: +1400
- Kyle Busch: +1500
- Brad Keselowski: +1800
- Ty Gibbs: +2200
- Ryan Blaney: +2200
- Joey Logano: +2200
- Chris Buescher: +2500
- Bubba Wallace: +2800
- Alex Bowman: +3500
- Noah Gragson: +4000
- Erik Jones: +4000
- Josh Berry: +9000
- Daniel Suarez: +9000
- Chase Briscoe: +9000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +10000
- Michael McDowell: +13000
- Austin Dillon: +15000
- Austin Cindric: +15000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +25000
- Carson Hocevar: +25000
- Todd Gilliland: +40000
- Ryan Preece: +40000
- Harrison Burton: +40000
- Corey LaJoie: +40000
- Zane Smith: +50000
- Justin Haley: +50000
- Kaz Grala: +100000
- Derek Kraus: +100000
- Daniel Hemric: +10000
The live broadcast of the 2024 Darlington spring race can be watched on FS1 and MRN.