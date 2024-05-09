NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 09, 2024 17:41 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway

The Goodyear 400 marks the 13th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 3:12 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12, at Darlington Raceway.

The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track comprises 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The venue, nicknamed “The Lady in Black” and “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1950. It hosts NASCAR’s all-three national series: the Cup, Xfinity, and the Truck.

A total of 36 drivers will contest over 293 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 123rd annual event hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Darlington Raceway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400, to win the Goodyear 400 this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Larson won the Darlington fall race in 2023.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +500 to win the 400-mile race. Hamlin holds the lead for winning the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at this track, with four victories among active drivers.

They are followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +650, the defending Goodyear 400 winner William Byron at +750, Tyler Reddick at +750, and Christopher Bell at +900 in the top-five odds.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, has the 10th-highest odds at +2200.

Opening odds for the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. Kyle Larson: +400
  2. Denny Hamlin: +500
  3. Martin Truex Jr.: +650
  4. William Byron: +750
  5. Tyler Reddick: +750
  6. Christopher Bell: +900
  7. Ross Chastain: +1300
  8. Chase Elliott: +1400
  9. Kyle Busch: +1500
  10. Brad Keselowski: +1800
  11. Ty Gibbs: +2200
  12. Ryan Blaney: +2200
  13. Joey Logano: +2200
  14. Chris Buescher: +2500
  15. Bubba Wallace: +2800
  16. Alex Bowman: +3500
  17. Noah Gragson: +4000
  18. Erik Jones: +4000
  19. Josh Berry: +9000
  20. Daniel Suarez: +9000
  21. Chase Briscoe: +9000
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +10000
  23. Michael McDowell: +13000
  24. Austin Dillon: +15000
  25. Austin Cindric: +15000
  26. John Hunter Nemechek: +25000
  27. Carson Hocevar: +25000
  28. Todd Gilliland: +40000
  29. Ryan Preece: +40000
  30. Harrison Burton: +40000
  31. Corey LaJoie: +40000
  32. Zane Smith: +50000
  33. Justin Haley: +50000
  34. Kaz Grala: +100000
  35. Derek Kraus: +100000
  36. Daniel Hemric: +10000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Darlington spring race can be watched on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी