“He could knock someone out”: NASCAR veteran shares candid thoughts on $45M-worth Brad Keselowski’s physique in recent ad campaign

Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing went all out in their latest commercial with primary sponsor Consumer Cellular. The 41-year-old NASCAR Cup Series champion made a bold statement by sporting a half-cut race suit, emphasizing how customers can save money on their cell phone bills.

Consumer Cellular is a nationwide wireless provider that has partnered with Keselowski's team since 2024. Last year, RFK Racing cut the #6 Ford Mustang in half transforming it to a convertible. The innovative marketing stunt illustrated how customers can slash their wireless bills compared to other carriers.

RFK Racing and Consumer Cellular have returned with two creative ad campaigns featuring team co-owner Brad Keselowski, worth $45 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth). In the advertisement titled Obsessed, Keselowski takes cost-cutting to the extreme, slicing everything in his race shop in half.

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace weighed in on Keselowski's exposed physique in the ad campaign, joking that he wouldn't dare mess with the #6 Ford driver. He wrote on X:

"I would not mess with @keselowski. I think he could knock someone out 😳"

Here is the ad campaign featuring Keselowski, who goes on a frenzy cutting various objects in his office in half, illustrating how customers can save on their cell phone bills with Consumer Cellular.

Keselowski also starred in another ad campaign with the brand, titled Presentation. It is based on the hit sitcom, 'The Office', where he initially pitches his idea of cutting his race gear in half. His teammate, Chris Buescher, also makes a brief cameo in the video.

RFK Racing mentioned that the commercials will be aired during race day broadcasts throughout the season.

Brad Keselowski optimistic about RFK Racing becoming a "real threat" in 2025

Since Brad Keselowski took over RFK Racing in 2022, the team made a breakthrough in 2023 but has yet to establish itself as a championship contender. With the expansion to a three-car operation this season and the addition of fresh talent, Keselowski believes the team has made immediate gains.

He remains optimistic about the team's ability to evolve from a contender/challenger to a legitimate threat. In a pre-season interview with Bob Pockrass, the co-owner said:

"We've had an amazing off-season. With adding a third team, really exciting - Ryan Preece, Kroger partnership, brought a lot of people in with new ideas, fresh ideas that we've been able to see some pretty immediate gains out of, at least with what we can tell from not being at the track.

"I feel like we are doing all the things we need to break out of being kind of this, challenger [or] contender to being a real threat to go deeper into the playoffs and win multiple races with all of our cars."

Chris Buescher secured a top-10 finish in the season opener at Daytona. Ryan Preece was involved in a dramatic wreck, while team co-owner Keselowski was classified 26th. The trio will be back in action at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, on Sunday (Feb. 23).

