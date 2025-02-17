WATCH: Ryan Preece goes airborne for the second time at the Daytona 500

The 67th edition of the Daytona 500 just wrapped up after a series of multi-car wrecks, and one of them included Roush Fenway Keselowski driver Ryan Preece. He went airborne in the 2025 Cup Season's inaugural race for the second time in the past two years.

After Stewart Haas Racing ceased operations in the Cup Series, Preece landed a seat in RFK Racing for the 2025 season. He debuted with the team at 'The Great American Race' on Sunday, February 16, 2025. But it had a different ending and caught air during the final laps of the race.

With just four laps to go at the banking in turn 3, Ryan Preece's car got involved in a crash started by Christopher Bell, who got loose and collected the outside wall. Preece's car went airborne and traveled on its rear wheels for a few seconds before flipping over and landing on its roof. The #60 Mustang then turned over while sliding up and hit the outside wall.

Here's the clip of the RFK driver going airborne at the 2025 Daytona 500:

During the 2023 season, while driving the #41 for the now-defunct Stewart Haas Racing at the Daytona 500, Preece went airborne for the first time. He got involved in a late-race accident that sent him barrel-rolling in the backstretch.

"Will win his first cup race this year": Brad Keselowski on Ryan Preece's 2025 season with RFK Racing

Former Stewart Haas Racing driver Ryan Preece joined RFK Racing for the 2025 Cup Series season. His new crew chief, NASCAR veteran Derrick Finley, will guide the #50 Ford Mustang in the series.

Preece has completed 187 races in the Cup Series and secured 16 top-ten finishes with a single position in his seven-year stint. The RFK driver has yet to score his first victory in the series, and his team owner, Brad Keselowski, believes that the new driver will secure his first victory with RFK Racing.

"I feel Ryan will win his first cup race this year," Keselowski said.

Further, Ryan Preece opened up about his expectations for the 2025 season. He stated (via Speedway Digest):

"My expectations are high. They’ve always been high. I don’t ever set a bar low. I always want to set it really high, and winning races is the goal. I didn’t move down here and do the sacrifices and put my family through what I’ve done to come down here and just be a part of the show. That’s not who I am as a racer. I’m somebody that wants to win races."

The #60 Ford Mustang driver qualified 27th for the 500-mile race at Daytona International Speedway and finished 32nd after getting involved in the last-minute accident.

