“He literally doored the s**t out of me”: Hailie Deegan infuriated with Tyler Ankrum, calls him a ‘fu***ng weapon’

NASCAR's visit to Pennsylvania last weekend saw a myriad of controversies erupt, such as the incident involving Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson in the Cup Series, as well as one between Hailie Deegan and Tyler Ankrum in the junior nationwide series.

While Hamlin and Larson were involved in a direct rivalry trying to decide who is to finish the race and get a chance to visit victory lane, Deegan had her own set of problems at the Pocono Raceway.

While Kyle Busch managed to take the top spot during Saturday's Craftsman Truck Series race, 'The Tricky Triangle' saw several drivers further down the lineup collide as the race came to a close.

Aggression levels in the field were off the charts as the final stage of the CRC Brakleen 150 got underway. Things started to spiral out of control when Carson Hocevar made a dive on the inside of the track to make a three-wide pass, only to trigger a chain of events.

Hocevar slid into Kaz Grala who, in turn, went into Parker Kligerman before a chain reaction of wrecked racecars saw Hailie Deegan just avoid the pileup. However, as the #13 Ford F-150 driver slowed down, she was hit on the side of her truck by Tyler Ankrum, who was behind the ThorSport Racing driver.

Ankrum did not seem to lift during the incident and sideswiped Deegan. This triggered an appropriate response from Hailie Deegan on the radio. She said:

“The #16 (Ankrum) is a fu***ng weapon, I checked up but I got doored by the #16, who was still wide open driving through the wreck. He literally doored the s**t out of me and kept going.”

Hailie Deegan was able to snap a streak of poor results after finishing outside the top-25 four times in a row. She finished in P13 despite her run-in with Tyler Ankrum last weekend.

Hailie Deegan finishes in P8 in the SRX Racing event at Pulaski County Motorsports Park

The third event of the 2023 Camping World SRX Series season saw full-time Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan finish in P8 after getting involved in a late-race crash.

The #13 Ford F150 driver for ThorSport Racing elaborated on her experience at Motor Mile Speedway at Pulaski County Motorsports Park in an interview with fronstretch.com and said:

"We had the fastest lap of the race. These cars are good, they're really fun to drive and this racing could be a lot cleaner than it is right now."

Frontstretch @Frontstretch Hailie Deegan finished eighth in the #SRX race at Pulaski County Motorsports Park after she was collected in a late crash: pic.twitter.com/LLUbYq8Qse

Deegan was unfortunate to have been caught up in the wreck triggered by Paul Tracy, which also saw Ken Schrader retire from the race.