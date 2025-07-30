“He’ll be transferred to a hospital in New York:” Stewart Friesen’s wife shares another update on NASCAR driver’s condition

Stewart Friesen's wife, Jessica, shared another update following his crash in a heavy dirt modified race on Monday. She wrote on social media that Friesen is set to be transferred to a hospital in New York for multiple surgeries.Friesen is a 42-year-old NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver currently under a full-time schedule under his own race team, Halmar Friesen Racing. He also competes in dirt modified racing, and his recent stop at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada, saw his #44 car roll over and catch fire.While the Canadian driver was pulled out to safety, he suffered fractures to his pelvis and right leg. The race followed his 52nd Super DIRTcar Series win at Weedsport Speedway in New York and 35th-place finish in NASCAR's stop at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park last week.Speaking about the latest update on Stewart Friesen, Jessica Friesen said on Tuesday (via Stewart Friesen on X):“Stewart continues to be in serious but stable condition here at a hospital in Quebec. He will be transferred to a hospital in New York tomorrow, where multiple surgeries will take place in the coming days.”“We want to thank everyone here at the hospital in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, for the outstanding care, and several members of the racing community who have helped facilitate getting Stewart closer to home. The outpouring of support from all of our racing family has been overwhelming, in the best way. Thank you for all of your outreach and encouragement as we continue to work through the next steps in Stewart's recovery.”While Stewart Friesen recovers from the incident, he is bound for the playoffs after winning at Michigan International Speedway earlier this year. He snapped his 72-race winless streak in that event, succeeding his victory at Texas Motor Speedway three years ago.“That's what it's all about”: Stewart Friesen on emerging victorious at MichiganAfter winning at Michigan, Stewart Friesen acknowledged the Americans and fellow Canadians coming together to celebrate his win, saying that's what racing should be. He also expressed gratitude to his camp, including his team co-owner Chris Larsen. In a post-race interview, the #52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota driver said:“I don’t know what to say, thank you to Chris, Halmer and all these sponsors and all these race fans, I know there’s a lot of Canadians and a lot of Americans. Everybody's having a good time together, and that's what it's all about.” [0:51]The DQS Solutions &amp; Staffing 250 witnessed Stewart Friesen compete against Grant Enfinger on the final restart after the top contenders were taken out due to several multi-car wrecks. He finished in first place ahead of Enfinger with a 0.111-second win margin.Pole-sitter Luke Fenhaus and Ben Rhodes finished in third and fourth, respectively, with former NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie coming home in fifth. The drivers who settled with a DNF include Ross Chastain, Daniel Hemric, and Rajah Caruth, among others.The NASCAR Truck Series postseason action is set to commence on August 30 at Darlington Raceway. Whether Friesen can return in time for the playoffs has yet to be announced.