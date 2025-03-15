“He looked smooth”: Kyle Larson shares his honest opinion on Travis Pastrana’s High Limit Racing debut

Kyle Larson had high praise for Travis Pastrana's High Limit Racing debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports star said Pastrana "looked smooth" driving a 410 sprint car despite the unfavorable conditions on site.

For the unversed, Pastrana is a professional race car driver who has competed in the X Games and rally racing. He also had a few NASCAR starts, including the 2023 Daytona 500, where he drove the No. 67 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing.

In a media availability at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson shared his thoughts on Pastrana as he mentored the 41-year-old driver on dirt.

"That was neat to have him come out and have some fun in his sprint car. He looked smooth," Larson said.

"The track was obviously in not great shape, just with it being during the day and all that. But he was smooth, built up to speed and had a good time. So that's great," he added.

The sprint car run on Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was a test session closed to the general public. Larson supervised the session and Travis Pastrana drove the No. 199 sprint car from Ridge & Sons Racing.

The session was part of High Limit Racing's season-opening week in Sin City. Larson co-owns the 410 winged sprint car series with Brad Sweet, a five-time World of Outlaws champion, and his brother-in-law.

On Sunday, Larson will return to the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for the Pennzoil 400, the fifth race of the 2025 season. He will enter the Las Vegas spring race following a third-place finish at Phoenix Raceway.

Travis Pastrana shared his thoughts on debut in Kyle Larson-owned High Limit Racing

Aside from his on-track racing resume, Travis Pastrana is known for his death-defying stunts, including jumping off a plane without a parachute. However, Pastrana believes driving a sprint car on dirt in Kyle Larson's High Limit Racing was the most extreme he could've done.

High Limit Racing shared Pastrana's thoughts on driving a sprint car on X.

"'Maybe the most extreme thing I’ve ever done.' Sprint Cars get high praise from @TravisPastrana [Travis Pastrana]," the racing series wrote.

According to Ridge & Sons Racing co-owner Brian Ridge, the team hoped to see Pastrana progress and secure a seat. The main objective was to expose extreme sports fans to the world of sprint cars on dirt.

Cleetus McFarland, racecar driver and a popular YouTuber who debuted in the ARCA Menards Series last month, wanted to take part in the test session but the logistics didn't work out because of his stature (standing at 6'6).

As Larson champions High Limit Racing, the Californian continues to drive for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. This year marks his fifth season with the Chevrolet-affiliated team, bolstered with a championship title in 2021.

Kyle Larson drives the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

Larson gears up for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race weekend while ranking 11th in the standings with a pair of third-place finishes.

