"He loses his head every frickin race" - Joey Gase furiously reacts by throwing his bumper at Dawson Cram in Richmond Xfinity race

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and team owner Joey Gase was not pleased with Dawson Cram after his incident with the latter caused him a DNF in Richmond.

With NASCAR returning to action for its sixth Xfinity race of the season at Richmond Raceway, all eyes were on the track after a week's hiatus from the series. However, an intriguing incident on the 173rd lap of the race stole the spotlight.

On the aforementioned lap, Dawson Cram, a 22-year-old driver for JD Motorsports, attempted to overtake Gase on the inside as they entered Turn 1. The maneuver resulted in Cram spinning out Gase, causing significant damage to Gase's No. 35 Chevrolet as it slammed into the wall, nearly ripping off the rear bumper cover.

Following the incident, Gase exited his car, marched to the damaged bumper, and forcefully ripped it off before waiting for Cram to pass by. He then tossed the bumper cover onto Cram's car, which landed on the hood, sending a clear message of his discontent.

Speaking to the media after his incident, Gase expressed his discontentment with Cram, a driver who once piloted the No. 35 Ford for Gase's co-owned Emerling-Gase Motorsports. The 31-year-old stated:

"I just wanted to give him a souvenir. Let him know what he did. I gave the kid his first ever start in Xfinity and comes over borrows our tools and parts and pieces every week. And you know, he's a good kid, but he loses his head every frickin race."

Dawson Cram "shoots himself in the foot" every week, according to Joey Gase

Expressing his disappointment with Dawson Cram, Gase did not mince his words as he added:

"He always has speed but he loses his head literally every race. You look at every race is here, he's had speed and he shoots himself in the foot every week."

"So I don't know why he would wreck us here. Pretty uncalled for, but I hope Johnny (Davis) has a good little talk with him," he added.

NASCAR has yet to penalize Joey Gase for his incident with Dawson Cram. However, a NASCAR spokesperson disclosed that officials intend to have a conversation with him soon, as reported by Motorsport.com.

With his DNF, Joey Gase registered a 34th-place finish in the race. Meanwhile, Dawson Cram secured a 25th-place finish.