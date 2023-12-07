NASCAR Xfinity team JD Motorsports choose Dawson Cram to drive their #4 car next season

JD Motorsports on Wednesday (December 6) announced that the organization has signed 22-year-old Dawson Cram for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Cram, who has competed part-time in the Xfinity Series in the last three seasons, will drive the #4 Chevrolet Camaro on a full-time basis in the series. He has also spent the four seasons competing part-time in Truck Series, having 31 starts for various organizations.

Dawson Cram feels grateful for getting the opportunity to drive the #4 Xfinity car at the Johnny Davis-owned team. In a team release, the San Diego native has expressed his emotions about working with JD Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Expand Tweet

“I’m very excited to move along in NASCAR with Johnny’s team. I’ve seen how they work and how they race every week, and I know they build good cars and fast cars. I know this will be a plus for me and the team,” he was quoted as saying.

JD Motorsports haven't revealed the length of the contract. The deal locks in the #4 Chevy Ford driver for the foreseeable future.

Expand Tweet

Cram made his Xfinity Series debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with Mike Harmon Racing in 2021, where he finished P35. He made a total of nine starts in the 2023 Xfinity Series season, adding on a six-race stint with CHK Racing (formerly Mike Harmon Racing). He also competed in three races with SS-Green Light Racing, where he scored a career-best finish of 19th place at the season-finale race at Phoenix Raceway.

“He’ll be a great addition to our team” – JD Motorsports owner on Dawson Cram

Johnny Davis, the owner of JD Motorsports, is excited to have Cram behind the wheel of one of their race cars in the 2024 season. Davis believes that the 22-year-old driver has fire for racing and can bring a new perspective next season.

In a team release, Davis said:

“Dawson brings us a bright new perspective and a fire for racing. He and his family have been involved in the sport since he was 5 years old, and we want to help him take his career to the next level. He’ll be a great addition to our team.”

Driving for three different organizations on part-time basis, Dawson Cram finished the season at 46th place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series points table. Now, he has full-time ride for the upcoming season and will look to make every race count.