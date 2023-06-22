“He loves late model stock racing”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Josh Berry going into his rookie NASCAR Cup Series at 33-years old

NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team-turned-Cup Series debutant for Stewart-Haas Racing, Josh Berry is making all the headlines leading up to the race in Nashville, Tennessee.

An official announcement from the Cup Series team's camp has confirmed the #4 Ford Mustang being driven by the Tennessee native from 2024.

At 33, Berry has successfully managed to convert a long-time Xfinity Series career into a Cup Series one with the help of certain specific situations. His fill-ins for Chase Elliott in the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 certainly paved the way for the fraternity to take notice.

Seen driving regularly for the JR Motorsport team in the second-tier series in the sport, team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. took notice of this accomplishment.

The former driver and current team owner said about Berry's promotion in an interview:

"I feel like that this might open up the thought process a little bit. There were times when he (Josh Berry) said, 'Man, maybe it's just not gonna happen for me.' He took himself and said, 'I'm just going to focus on what I can do.' He loves late model stock racing. He was completely content. Thrilled with what he was doing."

He added:

"If that was his fate, that was his legacy. he was going to be happy with it. When he won at Martinsville, it was like, right in that moment his mind changed. He's like, 'Maybe there is something here. Maybe there is a possibility.'"

Despite leaving Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Xfinity Series team, it is evident the former driver hopes and wishes the best for Josh Berry in the second chapter of his career.

"He's turn-key" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. elaborates on Josh Berry's development as a championship-caliber driver

Dale Eanrhardt Jr. shared Stewart-Haas Racing's co-owner Tony Stewart's views that while young talent needs to be nurtured into championship-caliber drivers, Josh Berry proves an alternate route for teams looking to go the other way.

He said:

"He's (Josh Berry) turn-key. You can buy the 18-year-old off the shelf and it's going to take time to grow, you gotta nurture that process. But there's also guys like Josh that come off the shelf ready to win."

It remains to be seen how Josh Berry performs in the 2024 Cup Series season.

