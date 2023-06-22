Josh Berry has the potential to become a NASCAR Cup Series champion, feels Tony Stewart

Stewart-Haas Racing recently announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry will take over Kevin Harvick's #4 Ford in the Cup Series upon the veteran's retirement at the end of the season.

Berry, 32, has made eight starts in NASCAR's elite competition already this season, filling in for Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

NASCAR @NASCAR BREAKING NEWS: @StewartHaasRcng announces @joshberry will drive the No. 4 car in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024. BREAKING NEWS: @StewartHaasRcng announces @joshberry will drive the No. 4 car in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024. https://t.co/HXGqypQfkt

Former Cup Series driver and one of the greats of the sport, Tony Stewart, elaborated on the team's decision to appoint Berry as Harvick's successor. The Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner believes that the team can mould Berry into a Cup Series champion. He elaborated in an interview:

"You don't get many opportunities to get a Josh Berry in my opinion. We're kind of in an era of motorsports now where all these young kids are crammed down your throat and it's not necessarily what our DNA is built on. Our DNA is built on people that have been hands on in racing for years."

Stewart further added:

"I find it hard to believe that if you really want a championship driver, that you're going to find that in anybody that's as young as these guys coming in. They're great race car drivers but I don't know if they're champions, and Josh (Berry) is somebody we feel like we can turn into a champion."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Tony Stewart on why he thinks SHR can turn Josh Berry into a Cup champion: Tony Stewart on why he thinks SHR can turn Josh Berry into a Cup champion: https://t.co/AENBCzJEXt

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s thoughts on Josh Berry getting a promotion to the NASCAR Cup Series

Owner of Josh Berry's Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one guy who knows Josh Berry very well. Reacting to one of his drivers getting a promotion to the NASCAR Cup Series, the former driver elaborated on how such opportunities are hard to come by for drivers of Berry's age.

JR Motorsports @JRMotorsports



From Late Models to Xfinity, we will be forever grateful for what you have done for us.



Good luck on Sundays. Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng

You demand what the No. 4 requires.



Resilient in the face of obstacles.

Calculated in your approach.

Fierce as a competitor.

There when it matters.



The No. 4 is yours, #4WARD You aren’t just some guy filling @KevinHarvick 's seat.You demand what the No. 4 requires.Resilient in the face of obstacles.Calculated in your approach.Fierce as a competitor.There when it matters.The No. 4 is yours, @joshberry You aren’t just some guy filling @KevinHarvick's seat.You demand what the No. 4 requires.Resilient in the face of obstacles.Calculated in your approach.Fierce as a competitor.There when it matters.The No. 4 is yours, @joshberry. #4WARD https://t.co/i2jkI4XXMl It’s hard to fit over a decade of memories into a video, but we want you to know we are proud of you @joshberry From Late Models to Xfinity, we will be forever grateful for what you have done for us.Good luck on Sundays. twitter.com/stewarthaasrcn… It’s hard to fit over a decade of memories into a video, but we want you to know we are proud of you @joshberry.From Late Models to Xfinity, we will be forever grateful for what you have done for us.Good luck on Sundays. twitter.com/stewarthaasrcn… https://t.co/1J6Qq62B7R

Earnhardt Jr. said:

"They don't, but they should. I feel like that this might open up the thought process a little bit."

Earnhardt Jr. also talked about how the stock car racing fraternity is starting to notice older drivers as candidates for Cup Series debuts. With Berry's inclusion at SHR paving the way, we might see an influx of older talent in the highest echelon of the sport soon.

Poll : 0 votes