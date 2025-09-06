“He has made a splash”: Brenden Queen’s new boss Chris Rice shares emotions as Kaulig Racing names him as Josh Williams’ replacement

The Late Model Stock Car division of the zMAX CARS Tour defending champion, Brenden Queen, is set to make his NASCAR debut next week. Earlier, on Friday, September 5, 2025, Kaulig Racing announced Queen's debut in the Xfinity Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway race scheduled for next week, and team President Chris Rice shared his excitement on the same.

Queen has established himself as worthy of the chance with his remarkable performances on short tracks and his zMAX CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour championship title. Additionally, he represents Pinnacle Racing Group in the ARCA Menards Series and leads the series with six wins and three pole positions. The 27-year-old has driven the #1 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garages in the Truck Series and achieved his personal best fourth-place finish at North Wilkesboro Speedway last year.

Following that, Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice shared his excitement about Brenden Queen's debut with the team and stated:

“We’re super excited to be a part of Brenden’s next steps in his racing career. He has made a splash in the ARCA Menards Series and is an all-around great short-track racer, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in the Xfinity Series under the lights at Bristol.” (via NASCAR.com)

Brenden Queen will get behind the #11 Chevy in the Xfinity Series, replacing Josh Williams. The team cut ties with the driver after a series of poor performances and health complications. However, Queen will make his Xfinity Series debut at the Food City 300 scheduled for September 12, 2025, at Bristol Motor Speedway. He will face some formidable opponents during the 300-lap race, including Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier.

Brenden Queen got candid about his nickname 'Butterbean'

ARCA Menards Series driver Brenden Queen is well-recognized by his nickname, 'Butterbean.' Queen drives the #25 Chevy in the ARCA series and has been moving up the ladder in motorsports. He landed a seat with Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series, making him one of the popular rising stars in the racing world.

The soon-to-be Xfinity Series driver was once featured in an interview with former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and opened up about the story behind his nickname. Queen told the 2014 Cup Series champion:

"So the Butterbean thing came from when I was a baby. My grandad called my mom and said, 'Your son is on TV.' She turned it on, and it was Butterbean the boxer, and I looked like him as a baby... My whole life, my mom called me Butter or Butterbean... It was just kind of between my family, and then my friends found out, the teachers found out, and the school called me by it. Been there since I was born."

Notably, Kaluig Racing is also making its debut in the Truck Series with a new OEM, RAM. This made the team the first with two different OEMs under the same governing body. Kaulig Racing features two full-time entries in the Cup Series and three in the Xfinity Series.

