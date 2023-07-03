"He made us look really really bad" - Chase Elliott speaks on how NASCAR Cup Series debutant threw shade on full-time drivers at Chicago

After a weekend where Chase Elliott self-admittedly crashed more than he or anyone else on his team would have liked, the ultimate highlight of his race is a P3 finish in Chicago. Managing to sneak up into the top-5 in a race that was as hectic as they come, rain delays, and shortened distances were some of the obstacles thrown NASCAR's way.

Three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen repeated a feat 60 years after it was last achieved in the sport in the Windy City on Sunday.

Racing behind the wheel of the #91 Cheverolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Justin Marks under the Project 91 entry at Trackhouse Racing, Gisbergen managed to showcase his talent, having driven similar cars back in Australia.

Chase Elliott @chaseelliott A huge congratulations is in order for @shanevg97 for that drive, the guy did an amazing job all weekend and it was fun to see his craft first hand… very well deserved! Cheers, mate A huge congratulations is in order for @shanevg97 for that drive, the guy did an amazing job all weekend and it was fun to see his craft first hand… very well deserved! Cheers, mate 🍻

Many full-time drivers were impressed by the New Zealand native's performance, as he became the first driver in the past 60 years to win on his debut.

Chase Elliott was one such driver who praised van Gisbergen's performance in a post-race interview, saying:

"Huge congratulations to Shane (van Gisbergen). That was a clinic, he made us look really really bad! He's going to go home and tell all of his friends how bad we are so I'm looking forward to getting to work."

Chase Elliott was one of the few drivers who pitted before NASCAR announced the shortened race distance. Concerns arose about visibility as the sun set over the Windy City after a day of downpours.

Chase Elliott elaborates on what he thinks of the Chicago City Street Race

In what seems to be a general consensus among drivers, fans, and other members of the fraternity, the inaugural Grant Park 220 was an event much better than anyone hoped it would be.

Many people were skeptical about NASCAR heading to Chicago for the first street race in the sport's history.

However, after the race, many drivers and fans came away with a positive opinion of it. Chase Elliott was also one of those drivers, as he finished in P3 in the Windy City.

He elaborated on the experience and said:

"I think it was a good show once the rain quit. What a job, in my opinion what NASCAR did this weekend. It wasn't just pieced together, it was a really neat racetrack. Hard to pass, but as always the guys who are better than everyone else tend to pass."

Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRA Chase Elliott on what more he needed and his experience in Chicago, praise for NASCAR, and if he's points racing still with the missed time. Chase Elliott on what more he needed and his experience in Chicago, praise for NASCAR, and if he's points racing still with the missed time. https://t.co/zRDax6DYlA

Watch NASCAR head back to a traditional oval next weekend for the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

