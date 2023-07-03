Create

NASCAR 2023: Final results for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

Modified Jul 03, 2023
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 is finally done and dusted. The inaugural street race started at 6:15 pm ET on Sunday (July 2) and lasted for two hours, 50 minutes, and 48 seconds. The race took place at Chicago Street Course, with a total of 37 entries.

Shane van Gisbergen, driving the #91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 under the aegis for Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 program clinched the very first street course race win on the Chicago Street Course on his first Cup Series debut in overtime.

Shane van Gisbergen emerged victorious when he took the lead from Justin Haley with five laps to go and then held off the rest of the field to take the historic checkered flag at the 2.2-mile-long street course. Three-time Supercars champion van Gisbergen crossed the finish line by 1.259 seconds ahead of charging Haley to take the victory in a one-off start for Trackhouse Racing's Project91.

Meanwhile, Justin Haley finished runner-up, his career best finish on the road course, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Kyle Busch in the top five. Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

The inaugural Grant Park 220 saw seven lead changes among five different drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Grant Park 220 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course:

  1. #91 - Shane van Gisbergen
  2. #31 - Justin Haley
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #34 - Michael McDowell
  8. #22 - Joey Logano
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #10 - Aric Almirola
  13. #24 - William Byron
  14. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  15. #41 - Ryan Preece
  16. #43 - Erik Jones
  17. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  20. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  21. #15 - Jenson Button
  22. #1 - Ross Chastain
  23. #78 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  24. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  25. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  26. #51 - Andy Lally
  27. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  30. #21 - Harrison Burton
  31. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  32. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  33. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #3 - Austin Dillon
  37. #48 - Alex Bowman

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Atlanta Motor Speedway for 198th race of the season on July 9.

