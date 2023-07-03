NASCAR 2023: Final results for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 is finally done and dusted. The inaugural street race started at 6:15 pm ET on Sunday (July 2) and lasted for two hours, 50 minutes, and 48 seconds. The race took place at Chicago Street Course, with a total of 37 entries.

Shane van Gisbergen, driving the #91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 under the aegis for Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 program clinched the very first street course race win on the Chicago Street Course on his first Cup Series debut in overtime.

Shane van Gisbergen emerged victorious when he took the lead from Justin Haley with five laps to go and then held off the rest of the field to take the historic checkered flag at the 2.2-mile-long street course. Three-time Supercars champion van Gisbergen crossed the finish line by 1.259 seconds ahead of charging Haley to take the victory in a one-off start for Trackhouse Racing's Project91.

Meanwhile, Justin Haley finished runner-up, his career best finish on the road course, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Kyle Busch in the top five. Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

The inaugural Grant Park 220 saw seven lead changes among five different drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Grant Park 220 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course:

#91 - Shane van Gisbergen #31 - Justin Haley #9 - Chase Elliott #5 - Kyle Larson #8 - Kyle Busch #2 - Austin Cindric #34 - Michael McDowell #22 - Joey Logano #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #17 - Chris Buescher #11 - Denny Hamlin #10 - Aric Almirola #24 - William Byron #7 - Corey LaJoie #41 - Ryan Preece #43 - Erik Jones #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #20 - Christopher Bell #38 - Todd Gilliland #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Jenson Button #1 - Ross Chastain #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #6 - Brad Keselowski #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #51 - Andy Lally #99 - Daniel Suárez #45 - Tyler Reddick #4 - Kevin Harvick #21 - Harrison Burton #23 - Bubba Wallace #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #12 - Ryan Blaney #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #77 - Ty Dillon #3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Atlanta Motor Speedway for 198th race of the season on July 9.

