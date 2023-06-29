NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

After 17 action-packed points races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Chicago, Illinois, for first-ever street race – the Grant Park 220.

Sunday (July 2)’s race is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the first time at Chicago Street Course. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win the Grant Park 220.

Chicago Street Course is a 2.2-mile-long street course that features a total of 12 turns, with the front straight passing right by scenic Lake Michigan on Lake Shore Drive.

Grant Park 220 can be watched live on NBC, Peacock, and MRN. The race will kick off on July 2 at 5:30 pm ET. All the participating drivers who will take part in this inaugural event will be racing for monetary incentives this weekend.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago has a prize pool of $7,565,807. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,627,771, respectively.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed on Twitter the total prize money pool that is up for grabs in Chicago across the NASCAR Cup, and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Chicago street race. Includes all payouts, all positions plus payouts for per-race and three-year/charter history performance of cars, contribution to year-end points fund, contingency awards, etc.: Cup: $7,565,807 Xfinity: $1,627,771”

NASCAR Cup Series action in Chicago, Illinois, will begin with practice at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 2. It will be followed by a qualifying race the next day at 2:30 pm ET and conclude with the main event on Sunday. The practice and qualifying session can be watched live on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Grant Park 220?

Heading to Chicago Street Course, Chase Elliott occupies the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 220-mile race. The #9 Chevrolet driver has odds of 5-1 to win Sunday's race, according to cbssports.com

Tyler Reddick has the second-highest odds at 13-2, followed by Martin Truex Jr. at 7-1, Kyle Larson at 7-1, Ross Chastain at 10-1, A.J. Allmendinger at 10-1, and Kyle Busch at 12-1 in the top-five highest odds.

They are followed by William Byron (15-1), Chris Buescher (20-1), Christopher Bell (20-1), Austin Cindric (25-1), and Daniel Suarez (25-1).

Catch the Cup Series in action at Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 2.

