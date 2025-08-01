NASCAR's NBC voice, Leigh Diffey, has stated that Michael Jordan's co-owned 23XI Racing driver, Tyler Reddick, was the most exciting driver to watch on the track. The 54-year-old has been in the motorsport commentary booth for decades and finds the reigning Regular Season champion the best racer on the grid.Reddick made his debut in 2019 and soon rose through the ranks with RCR and claimed his maiden win in 2022. Despite this, his three race victories were only able to cement him a 14th finish in the final standings.However, with his move to 23XI Racing, his fortunes soon changed, as he finished sixth in 2023 and won the Regular Season championship last year. He missed out on the Cup Series title by a few points.The 29-year-old was hoping to mount a challenge for the title this year, and while all has not gone his way, when it comes to on-track racing, Leigh Diffey shared how Reddick made some mean moves with the added dash of SM's Carson Hocevar:&quot;Tough one because you don’t want to exclude anyone right … @TylerReddick makes some mean moves and you’re guaranteed excitement when @CarsonHocevar is in the mix.&quot;Tyler Reddick ranks sixth in the standings, but does not have a confirmed playoff berth for the final chunk of the year.How is Leigh Diffey's pick faring out in the 2025 NASCAR season?23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: ImagnLeigh Diffey's choice, Tyler Reddick, has had commendable consistency, showcased by his impressive points tally in the Regular Season championship. Moreover, he is the sole driver in the top eight of the drivers' table without a race win to his name.The 23XI racer has scored five top-fives and eight top-eight finishes alongside a solitary pole position, but has failed to convert those to victories.Reddick admitted that he and his crew have made mistakes whenever the opportunity was up for grabs. He said in the press conference, ahead of the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:&quot;Unfortunately, when those opportunities have been there, we haven’t executed. We’ve made a mistake, we’ve done something along the way that either makes that much more difficult to win or takes out of it. So that’s just kind of the name of the game. You can go and look through these races and the teams that don't make the major mistakes win.&quot; Meanwhile, Leigh Diffey will continue voicing the NASCAR championship on NBC, as he is slated to return for the upcoming race weekend at Iowa Speedway.