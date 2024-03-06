Following Rajah Caruth’s first victory in a NASCAR national series race in the Truck Series Race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week, Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin made some comments about Caruth’s performance, appreciating his potential.

On a recent Dirty Mo Media podcast, Hamlin gushed over Caruth’s first NASCAR win by stating that he’s capable of far greater success. He said:

"I think if he can continue on this trajectory, you know, winning a handfull of races, he could be the next level."

The comments of Denny Hamlin were full of praise for Caruth, highlighting the undeniable talent and determination of the 21-year-old driver, saying:

"Absolutely great accomplishment for sure. It's not like he's been in the sport a really long time either and he won it outright. He did it and it wasn't some kind of trick, you know, strategy or anything like that."

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver stated the importance of Rajah Caruth’s win.

"He showed speed the entire race. He was upfront, I saw all that. So congratulations to him and his team," said Hamlin.

Reflecting on the impact of the milestone victory, Denny Hamlin commented that this win could become a huge momentum boost for Caruth. He said:

"This could be a big momentum boost for Rajah and could propel him to who knows where, right?"

Denny Hamlin sees Ryan Blaney as future leader in NASCAR

In a recent interview on NBC Sports, NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin revealed his views on reigning Cup series champion Ryan Blaney and talked about his belief in Blaney’s ability to become a force in the sport.

Hamlin pointed out the uniqueness of Blaney’s dual role as a seasoned veteran and a young and promising talent. He said:

"I think he’s [Ryan Blaney] certainly enough of a veteran and enough of a young guy that’s got a runway ahead of him that he has that voice and can be very powerful within our sport if he chooses to do that. I hope he does.

Highlighting the need for leadership succession in NASCAR, Hamlin stressed Blaney’s ability to take over after the retirement of the veterans, saying:

"I think he’s going to be a huge asset to this sport. Kevin’s (Harvick) gone, I’ll be gone in a few years, and Martin (Truex Jr.) will be gone in a few years. You’ve got to have that next group be willing to step up. I think Ryan definitely could be that guy if he so chooses."