Ryan Blaney reacts to Ross Chastain's "ironic" comments on defending NASCAR Cup champion's moves during 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas

NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain raced head-to-head at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Pennzoil 400 last weekend. Chastain, who is known as an aggressive driver, managed to finish fourth behind the Team Penske driver, whose actions during the race were commented on, which triggered a response from the defending NASCAR Cup champion.

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass captured Chastain’s comments on X (formerly Twitter) discussing how Blaney used air-blocking tactics for the last 20 laps of the race, saying:

“It was pretty cool to see his evolution with the air blocking. I was proud of him.”

To that, Blaney responded on X using a GIF with the text “It’s ironic” to depict his opinion on Chastain’s comments.

This sparked an old rivalry between these two drivers that started with them having an on-track squabble in the last race of the previous season at Phoenix Raceway.

In the last NASCAR Cup Series Championship race season, Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney were battling it out for a position on the track. Chastain, however, was not among the Final Four but still won the season finale race.

At the same time, Blaney won the championship, but an argument arose between the two drivers in the middle of the race. The intense duel was marked by Blaney’s frustration with Chastain’s moves, which could have jeopardized his championship hopes.

Coming to the third race of the 2024 season in Las Vegas, the positions have switched, with Ryan Blaney using defensive measures to keep his position against Chastain, and finishing ahead of him.

Ryan Blaney's approach to bump-drafting in NASCAR

Bump-drafting has changed over the years in NASCAR. Ryan Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, has shared his tactics and ideas about what makes the approach work.

Exploring the importance of bump-drafting in today's speedway racing, Blaney emphasized its prevalence. He said (via speedwaymedia.com):

“Pushing is a huge part of the speedways now. You see it more than ever. You see more pushing now.

He added:

But, I think you have to push hard and I fully understand that."

Ryan Blaney emphasized the responsibility of a pusher, aware of the need to prevent accidents by knowing the right moment to allow the leading car through, saying:

"I’ve pushed people hard, but I try to take care of people. As the pusher, you are responsible for the guy in front of you. You have just as much responsibility to make sure that you don’t shove the guy in front of you through somebody and you have to understand where you have to let him go."