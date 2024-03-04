NASCAR 2024: Final results for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 04, 2024 07:48 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400

The 2024 Pennzoil 400 is finally done and dusted. The third race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, zero minutes and five seconds at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with 37 entries.

Kyle Larson, driving the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, claimed his first win of the season in dominant fashion.

Larson grabbed the lead on the restart on lap 241 of the 267 but six laps later, Tyler Reddick had moved into second and began battling for the lead. However, the #5 driver managed to hold off the hard-charging Reddick in the final laps to secure his third victory at Las Vegas.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson dominated the race by winning both stages and leading 181 of 267 laps. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.441 seconds ahead of Reddick to grab the checkered flag. The win marked the 24th of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Meanwhile, Reddick finished runner-up, followed by reigning series champion Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, and Ty Gibbs in the top five. Noah Gragson, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and William Byron completed the top-10 in the Pennzoil 400.

Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 saw 24 lead changes among 15 drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

2024 Pennzoil 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  6. #10 - Noah Gragson
  7. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #22 - Joey Logano
  10. #24 - William Byron
  11. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  12. #9 - Chase Elliott
  13. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  14. #43 - Erik Jones
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  20. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  21. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  22. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  23. #41 - Ryan Preece
  24. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #8 - Kyle Busch
  27. #51 - Justin Haley
  28. #16 - Derek Kraus
  29. #2 - Austin Cindric
  30. #21 - Harrison Burton
  31. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #20 - Christopher Bell
  34. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  35. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  36. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  37. #17 - Chris Buescher

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Phoenix Raceway for the fourth race of the season on Mar. 10, 2024.

