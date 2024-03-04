NASCAR 2024: Final results for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2024 Pennzoil 400 is finally done and dusted. The third race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, zero minutes and five seconds at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with 37 entries.

Kyle Larson, driving the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, claimed his first win of the season in dominant fashion.

Larson grabbed the lead on the restart on lap 241 of the 267 but six laps later, Tyler Reddick had moved into second and began battling for the lead. However, the #5 driver managed to hold off the hard-charging Reddick in the final laps to secure his third victory at Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson dominated the race by winning both stages and leading 181 of 267 laps. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.441 seconds ahead of Reddick to grab the checkered flag. The win marked the 24th of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Meanwhile, Reddick finished runner-up, followed by reigning series champion Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, and Ty Gibbs in the top five. Noah Gragson, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and William Byron completed the top-10 in the Pennzoil 400.

Expand Tweet

Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 saw 24 lead changes among 15 drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

2024 Pennzoil 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #45 - Tyler Reddick #12 - Ryan Blaney #1 - Ross Chastain #54 - Ty Gibbs #10 - Noah Gragson #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #99 - Daniel Suárez #9 - Chase Elliott #6 - Brad Keselowski #43 - Erik Jones #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #31 - Daniel Hemric #4 - Josh Berry (R) #14 - Chase Briscoe #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #41 - Ryan Preece #38 - Todd Gilliland #34 - Michael McDowell #8 - Kyle Busch #51 - Justin Haley #16 - Derek Kraus #2 - Austin Cindric #21 - Harrison Burton #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #20 - Christopher Bell #44 - J. J. Yeley (i) #23 - Bubba Wallace #71 - Zane Smith (R) #17 - Chris Buescher

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Phoenix Raceway for the fourth race of the season on Mar. 10, 2024.