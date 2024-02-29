NASCAR 2024: Total prize money for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

After an entertaining Ambetter Health 400, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Las Vegas, Nevada for another thriller, the Pennzoil 400.

Sunday's (March 3) race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fifth time at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. All the drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 400-mile race at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track.

Live action of the Pennzoil 400 can be enjoyed live on FOX, Peacock, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, March 3, at 3:30 pm ET.

All the participating drivers across NASCAR’s top three tier series will be competing for monetary incentives this Las Vegas weekend. In 2024, the Cup Series race in Las Vegas boasts a prize pool of $9,386,054 while the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races will reward drivers with $1,801,278, and Truck: $736,214, respectively.

In a post on X, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass revealed the total prize money pool that is up for grabs in Las Vegas across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

“Purses for Las Vegas weekend (includes all charter payouts for Cup, all payouts for all finishing positions, year-end points fund contribution, etc.): Cup: $9,386,054 Xfinity: $1,801,278 Truck: $736,214”

The NASCAR Cup Series action will begin with practice and qualifying at 2:05 pm ET and 2:50 pm ET, respectively on Saturday, followed by the main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the third race can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the 27th annual of the Pennzoil 400?

Heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. Larson has odds of 21-5 to win the Pennzoil 400, according to cbssports.com.

William Byron and Christopher Bell have the second-highest odds of 8-1. Two drivers are tied at odds of 9-1 to win the race, including Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

Kyle Busch at 19-2, Tyler Reddick at 10-1, and Martin Truex Jr. at 10-1 round out the top five.

They are followed by Ross Chastain at 12-1, Brad Keselowski at 15-1, Chase Elliott at 15-1, Joey Logano at 16-1, and Alex Bowman at 22-1.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3.