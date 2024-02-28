NASCAR 2024: Where to watch Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway race: Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to North Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend for the Pennzoil 400, which will be held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (March 3) and the event will be telecast live on FOX.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 2:50 pm ET on Saturday (March 2) and can be enjoyed on FS1.

Pennzoil 400 will consist of 37 drivers who will compete for 267 laps on the 1.5-mile asphalt intermediate speedway, resulting in a 400-mile race.

So far, NASCAR has seen two different winners in the first two races - William Byron and Daniel Suarez. Byron won last year’s Pennzoil 400 and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski are the only two active drivers to have multiple wins in the event (three times).

Where to watch the 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s 400-mile race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Sunday, March 3, 2024

3:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 400

The 2024 Pennzoil 400 will air on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET. Live streaming of the Las Vegas Cup race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's third race. As a result, all the action in Las Vegas including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1 and PRN while the main event will be live on FOX in the US.

Indian viewers can enjoy live streaming of the event on YouTube TV at 2:00 am IST on Monday. While TSN and Viaplay will broadcast the live action in Canada and the United Kingdom at 3:30 pm ET and 8:30 pm GMT, respectively.

In New Zealand, Ziggo Sport will stream the Cup action at 9:30 am NZST on Monday. In Australia and Africa, the race can be enjoyed on FOX Sports Australia and SuperSport at 7:30 am GMT and 10:30 pm ET.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 400-mile Cup race in Las Vegas.