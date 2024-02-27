NASCAR 2024: Full entry list for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to North Las Vegas, Nevada for the Pennzoil 400 this weekend after a thriller at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Pennzoil 400 is the third NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (March 3) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 400-miler will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

Expand Tweet

The event will be contested over 267 laps at the 1.5 miles asphalt intermediate speedway. Sunday's event marks the 27th annual race hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 37 drivers will take on the green flag and three drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Kaz Grala, #44 NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley, and #16 Kaulig Racing’s Derek Kraus, who will make his Cup debut and will run a total of six races this season.

Expand Tweet

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won last year’s Pennzoil 400 and finished with a total time of two hours, 50 minutes, and 35 seconds. Byron will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

2024 Pennzoil 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Derek Kraus #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - JJ Yeley #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3 at 3:30 pm ET.