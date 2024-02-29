NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Pennzoil 400 marks the third race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, March 3, at 3:30 pm ET at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval shaped track consists of 20 degrees of banking at each turn, with nine degrees on the front stretch as well as the back stretch. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1971 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Expand Tweet

A total of 37 drivers will contest over 267 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 27th annual event hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is entered as the favorite in the odds table at 21-5 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to cbssports.com.

Daytona 500 winner William Byron and JGR's Christopher Bell tied for the second-highest odds at 8-1 to win the race. The two drivers tied for the third-highest betting odds to win the race on Sunday at 9-1 are Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

They are followed by Kyle Busch at 19-2, Tyler Reddick at 10-1, and Martin Truex Jr. at 10-1 all standing in the top-five highest odds.

Expand Tweet

Last week's winner Daniel Suarez is coming into the race with the 11th-highest odds at 60-1.

Opening odds for the 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson, 21-5 William Byron, 8-1 Christopher Bell, 8-1 Denny Hamlin, 9-1 Ryan Blaney, 9-1 Kyle Busch, 19-2 Tyler Reddick, 10-1 Martin Truex Jr., 10-1 Ross Chastain, 12-1 Brad Keselowski, 15-1 Chase Elliott, 15-1 Joey Logano, 16-1 Alex Bowman, 22-1 Bubba Wallace, 22-1 Chris Buescher, 25-1 Ty Gibbs, 25-1 Erik Jones, 60-1 Daniel Suarez, 60-1 Michael McDowell, 100-1 Austin Cindric, 125-1 Austin Dillon, 150-1 John Hunter Nemechek, 150-1 Carson Hocevar, 150-1 Josh Berry, 200-1 Noah Gragson, 200-1 Chase Briscoe, 200-1 Todd Gilliland, 300-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 300-1 Corey Lajoie, 300-1 Daniel Hemric, 350-1 Ryan Preece, 350-1 Harrison Burton, 400-1 Zane Smith, 400-1 Derek Kraus, 450-1 Justin Haley, 500-1 Kaz Grala, 1500-1 JJ Yeley, 5000-1

The live telecast of the 2024 Pennzoil 400 can be viewed on FOX and PRN.