“He raced like a complete idiot”: Jeb Burton predicts Chandler Smith won’t ‘last very long’ in NASCAR with his current driving style

Jeb Burton won the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 22. Burton managed to win the wreck-filled race, weathering 48 caution laps out of the121 and a double overtime finish.

While the #27 Jordan Anderson Racing driver took home a race win, Chandler Smith had issues with Burton's racing. After a frustrating race, Smith made the following comments about Burton in an interview:

"He's not the sharpest tool in the shed."

In replying to Smith's comments, Burton told the media:

"He raced like a complete idiot last week and he raced like an idiot today. Every run that he got he just tried to take at the wrong times. I don't know what his deal is but he hit everything but the pace car last week. He’s not gonna last very long if he keeps doing that..."

He added:

"He's got a fast race car and he's not using his brain, that's pretty much all I got to say about it."

Noah Lewis @Noah_Lewis1



“He raced like a complete idiot last week and he raced like an idiot today…He hit everything but the pace car last week. He’s not gonna last very long if he keeps doing that.”



#NASCAR @JebBurtonRacing in response to comments from @CSmithDrive “He raced like a complete idiot last week and he raced like an idiot today…He hit everything but the pace car last week. He’s not gonna last very long if he keeps doing that.” .@JebBurtonRacing in response to comments from @CSmithDrive: “He raced like a complete idiot last week and he raced like an idiot today…He hit everything but the pace car last week. He’s not gonna last very long if he keeps doing that.” #NASCAR https://t.co/ZOFxg1Szyb

Chandler Smith had a disappointing outing even though he ran well in the early stages of the race. The multi-car wreck in the final stage took out Smith, who ended up being classified 25th after failing to take the checkered flag.

The 20-year-old recently won his first NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway. Smith has performed well in the early races of the season and is currently third in the drivers' standings.

Jeb Burton wins his second NASCAR Xfinity race

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 (Getty Images)

Jeb Burton scored his second career Xfinity win, on the same track he won his first race in 2021. Starting the race in eighth position, Burton was in the lead group for the majority of the race, thus avoiding any chaos behind him.

Burton's victory marked the first win for Jordan Anderson Racing, a relatively new NASCAR team. The team achieved the feat in its third year of operation in the Series, a remarkable feat for the Statesville, North Carolina outfit.

Speaking about the race win, Burton said in a post-race interview:

"Man, I’m pumped up and out of breath from yelling. These guys have made racing fun for me again."

Sheldon Creed finished second, with Parker Kligerman rounding off the top-three finishers. Cole Custer, finishing fourth, managed to win the NASCAR Xfinity Dash 4 Cash prize money after his competitors failed to finish the race.

Custer pocketed $100,000 and has also qualified for the event in next weekend's race at Dover Motor Speedway on April 29. The top three finishers are also eligible to contend for the cash prize in Dover.

Poll : 0 votes