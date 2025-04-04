“He’s always the glass half-full”: Bubba Wallace opens up on how his billionaire boss’ leadership style helps 23XI Racing  

The list of NASCAR team owners includes the NBA legend Michael Jordan, who is co-owner of 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace's team. Jordan shares ownership of the outfit with the #11 driver, Denny Hamlin. Wallace recently spoke about the positive mindset the basketball star brings to the team from his role as an owner, discussing how after difficult races, Jordan is always there to encourage the driver and look at the silver lining of the situation.
Appearing on the Harvick Happy Hour podcast, hosted by former Cup driver Kevin Harvick, the 23XI Racing driver was asked about the $3.5-billion-worth (according to Forbes) co-owner's influence as a leader and as someone who helps guide him.
"Yeah, MJ is more of the mental piece of it. The philosophical side of it. After every race, it's a 'good race' or 'tough luck' or whatnot. It's that side of things, and more so because you can't get technical with him 'cause he doesn't really know much about the car itself. But, he's always the glass half-full."
Bubba Wallace also referred to a specific conversation between him and Michael Jordan, after the race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the former finished in 28th place.
"I look at Vegas - he said 'Great points day,' or something and I said 'Man, it's tough, I don't know what else I could do to, you know, get this turned around.' Because I felt like it was starting to resemble my previous years of where it's good to start and start to fade off - bad races, and he just said 'Keep the faith, keep after it, 'cause you're there.'"
Bubba Wallace also spoke about the fact that Jordan's advice isn't always immediately appreciated by him, but he eventually appreciates it in the long run.
The last two races of the season have seen the 31-year-old consistently put in Top-five finishes, coming in third at the event at the Homestead-Miami Speedway and at last weekend's race at the Martinsville track.
Bubba Wallace spends time at the stock exchange after newest Fintech partnership
Earlier this week it was announced that 23XI Racing would be adding a new partner for the #23 team of Bubba Wallace, after they reached an agreement with American financial technology company, Robinhood. Recently, the team took to their social media to share photos of Wallace at the New York Stock Exchange, celebrating his consecutive third-place finishes and the arrival of their new sponsor.
"Bubba’s stock is rising 📈 after two 3rd place finishes and a new partner announcement It was great to spend Tuesday in New York with Robinhood celebrating our new partnership 🤝," the team captioned the post.
The next race in the Cup Series calendar is the Goodyear 400, taking place at the Darlington Raceway this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET and Bubba Wallace will be hoping to better his tally by getting his first win of the season.