"He's always been in the mix": Tyler Reddick on how Ryan Blaney's rescinded penalty affects his 2023 Playoffs bid

NASCAR Cup Series driver and a genuine title contender this season, Tyler Reddick seems to be as cool as a driver can be going into a high-pressure scenario.

With the 23XI Racing driver making it into the Round of 8 on his debut with Toyota, the 27-year-old can be seen running for the biggest prize in the sport.

Reddick finished in P8 after what was an uncharacteristic day for the team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw the Corning, California native struggle at the intermediate track.

Despite being one of the strongest points for Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick throughout 2023, the mile-and-a-half saw Reddick unable to challenge for the top spot.

With fellow playoff driver Ryan Blaney's tumultuous penalty being applied and then rescinded, the #45 Toyota Camry TRD driver spoke about how one driver can affect the whole scenario of the postseason, with just one race.

He elaborated to FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass and said:

"Ryan (Blaney) has always seemed to run really good at Homestead. Over the years, I feel like he has always been in the mix there. He's just one more guy that could run really strong and could get those points. We gotta perform still. It's just one more guy we'll be keeping an eye on if you will."

As of now, after Ryan Blaney's penalty has been rescinded, both Blaney and Tyler Reddick sit 17 and 16 points below the cutoff line, respectively, for the next round.

Tyler Reddick on when he realized his future in NASCAR was in the Cup Series

Often touted as one of the few generational talents that crop up in every genre of motorsport, Tyler Reddick was a driver destined for the highest echelon of stock car racing.

As often predicted by analysts and broadcasters in his Xfinity Series days, it was when Reddick won his first Xfinity championship that he realized the possibility of the same.

In an interview with NASCAR's Alex Weaver, the Corning, California native elaborated on the same and said:

"Winning the first Xfinity Series championship made me think it was a possibility. Going out there and winning the second championship the way we did made me feel like it was going to happen at some point."

Watch Tyler Reddick race this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway during the 4EVER 400.