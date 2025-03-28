Amy Earnhardt playfully called out her husband, Dale Earnhardt Jr., over the screen time debate. The former NASCAR driver's wife answered the questions asked by the fans during their appearance on the Bless Your 'Hardt's latest podcast on YouTube.

Ad

A fan asked the couple what their screen time looked like, and who among the two had a greater screen time. Amy took a shot at her husband’s screen time while answering the question, as she said:

“I actually debated this because he's, I feel like he's always on his phone scrolling and looking at things. I am on my phone quite a bit, but I'm ordering dog food or scheduling something for the kids. I'm not actually just fluffing and, like, entertaining myself.” (1:00:46 onwards)

Ad

Trending

“So our screen time is pretty similar. But he has an iPad, an iPhone, a computer, an iRacing rig. He's always on a screen, always looking on a screen. Whereas I'm just, I've got my phone and for the most part, it's doing something productive. It's about 50/50, like joy and just working on something,” added Amy Earnhardt.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. replied:

“Yeah, she's 100% correct.”

Ad

Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt then continued to fight over and checked their screen time on their respective mobile phones. Amy averaged a little over 4 hours, whereas the former NASCAR driver, who struggled to find his screen time, averaged over 7 hours.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. then went on to discuss how Amy Earnhardt, who celebrated her birthday earlier this week, drained her phone a couple of times. The 50-year-old thanked his fans for messaging Amy on her birthday, filling up her DMs, and tagging her on the post uploaded by the JR Motorsports co-owner.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s heartfelt note for Amy Earnhardt on her birthday

Amy Earnhardt turned 43 years old on March 25, 2025, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. wished her wife on her birthday with a social media post. The former NASCAR driver uploaded a post on Instagram as he shared a photo of Amy, and a heartfelt note in the caption, which read,

Ad

“Yall wish @mrsamyearnhardt a happy birthday. She's my whole world.”

Ad

Dale Jr. then shared the post on his Instagram story with a caption that read,

“Let's run her phone battery dead with alerts.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy first met in 2009. Amy worked for a company who were tasked with designing the former NASCAR driver's residence. The two started dating after the project ended and made it official in 2011. They got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot a year later in 2016 on New Year's Eve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback