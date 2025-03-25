“My whole world”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. pens a heartfelt birthday note for wife Amy 

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Instagram to wish his wife Amy Earnhardt on her birthday. Dale Jr uploaded a post on March 25, 2025, and penned down a heartfelt note in the caption of the same while asking the fans to send wishes to Amy as well.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared a photo of his Amy Earnhardt in a white top accessorized with a grey stole. The former NASCAR driver wished her wife a Happy Birthday and penned a heartfelt note which read:

“Yall wish @mrsamyearnhardt a happy birthday. She's my whole world.”

Ad

Trending

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also uploaded the same on his Instagram story as he shared the post with a story caption that read:

“Let's run her phone battery dead with alerts”

Dale Earnhardt Jr's story - Souce: via @dalejr on Instagram

Amy Earnhardt was born on March 25, 1982, in Texas, USA, and turned 43 years old in 2025. A fun fact about Dale Jr’s wife’s birthdate is that she shares it with former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt first met in 2009 when the company that Amy worked for was given the project to redesign the NASCAR driver's residence. The 43-year-old explained how she and Dale connected on the first meet and started dating after the project ended.

The couple got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot a year later on New Year's Eve in 2016 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. Dale Jr. retired from the sport in 2017 following his concussion-like symptoms, due to which he sat out the latter half of the 2016 season.

Ad

The Earnhardt couple were blessed with their first kid in 2018. Amy Earnhardt conceived Isla Rose Earnhardt in 2017, who was born in April 2018 and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt, their younger daughter arrived a couple of years later in October 2020.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy detailed her biggest misconception about NASCAR

Amy Earnhardt was featured in a recent video uploaded on the Bless Your ‘Hardt YouTube channel. Dale Earnhardt Jr’s wife answered the fan's question in the said video, as one of the fans questioned what was Amy's biggest misconception about NASCAR before she started dating Dale Jr.

Ad

In the video titled "Going Live With Amy Earnhardt & Dale Jr. to Ask Them Your Questions", the 43-year-old replied:

“I don't know if I had any misconceptions because I really didn't know much about NASCAR. I guess if I had to assume something before going to a race or meeting Dale, that it wasn't quite as big as it is, like the racetracks and everything, everything is far more grand.” (0:50 onwards)

Ad

“The fans are super enthusiastic. It's louder than you could imagine. I don't know, it's just a way bigger deal. And if you haven't been to a race, you should try.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr is currently a co-owner of the motorsport team JR Motorsports alongside Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Rick Hendrick, and L.W. Miller.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback