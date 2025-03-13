“He’s always watching”: Bubba Wallace makes his feelings known on $3.5B-worth Michael Jordan’s weekly ‘commitment’ to 23XI Racing 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace voiced his opinion on Michael Jordan’s involvement in the sport. The former NBA legend and businessman co-owns 23XI Racing, a three-car team in the Cup Series for which Wallace drives full-time.

Ad

As per Forbes, Jordan boasts a net worth of $3.5 billion after selling off his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets. To his credit, Jordan has made several successful business ventures with partners like Nike, Hanes, and Gatorade.

Given how busy he is, Jordan doesn’t get time to attend every single race over the weekends. But that doesn’t mean he is oblivious to what’s going on inside the 23XI camp. Stating the same during an exclusive interview with Outkick, Wallace said,

Ad

Trending

“One of the first texts I get every Sunday, whether pre-race or postrace is from MJ, each and every weekend. He's always watching, no matter where he's at in the world, and I think that's really cool.”

“I think that's beneficial for all of us, and I mean that for myself to every last employee at 23XI. They know the commitment he has, and it's really special to be a part of it,” he added.

Ad

Bubba Wallace is in his eighth season in the NASCAR Cup Series season. Paired with new crew chief Charles Denike, the Alabama native is vying for his first victory of the season.

In his previous four starts, Wallace has recorded just one top-10 finish. Last week at Phoenix Raceway, he was handed his second DNF of the season. Next up is the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ad

The 267-lap is scheduled for March 16. Fans can watch it live on Fox Sports 1 from 3:30 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event.

Bubba Wallace reveals natural remedy to cure “mild cases of depression”

Bubba Wallace took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and revealed what helps him fight depression on a day-to-day basis.

Ad

Reflecting on the same, Wallace wrote,

“Daylight savings cures the mild cases of depression 😅 hard to beat the timing/weather right now!!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2018, Bubba Wallace became the first African-American driver in NASCAR’s premier racing series. In 2021, he won at Talladega Superspeedway, making him the first driver of color to win a race in the Cup Series since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott at Speedway Park on December 1, 1963.

Bubba Wallace won Duel 1 at Daytona this year. Today, he sits 12th in the driver standings with 102 points. His 23XI Racing teammates Tyler Reddick and Riley Herbst are third (with 143 points) and 27th (with 61 points), respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback