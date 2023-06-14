“He’s been carrying NASCAR on Fox for 23 years”: Mike Joy fans defend him after a slip-up in the booth 

American television sports announcer Mike Joy is one broadcaster who has familiarized millions of people with NASCAR. Serving as FOX Sports' chief lap-by-lap announcer in the highest echelon of stock car racing for more than the last 20 years, Joy's voice is something people associate with NASCAR as much as they associate a V8 engine with a stock car.

However, the 73-year-old veteran of the commentator's booth came under flak from fans as FOX Sports rounded off their 2023 Cup Series season coverage. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway saw Joy mistakenly call out the ultimate winner of the 350-mile-long event Martin Truex Jr. as the oldest road course winner since Tony Stewart.

What Mike Joy failed to realize in the heat of the moment was Tony Stewart actually managed to win the 2016 race in wine country by racing Denny Hamlin and not Truex Jr. at the end. The Chicago, Illinois native later corrected himself on air and tweeted about his mistake.

Mike Joy @mikejoy500

I'll see you in Daytona from the @NascaronFOX booth, with Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, and occasional special guests.

Yes, Stewart moved Hamlin for his 2016 Sonoma win. I misremembered it (2x), then later made a correction.I'll see you in Daytona from the @NascaronFOX booth, with Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, and occasional special guests.Hope you enjoy the rest of this #Nascar season on @NBC.

NASCAR fans, however, were quick to bash the veteran announcer on social media. With an equal amount of fans defending his case, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

"I don’t understand the criticism Mike Joy gets. Yes he’s old and makes a lot of mistakes in the booth, but what the fuck is y’all problem? Y’all act like he’s supposed to be perfect. He’s been carrying NASCAR on Fox for 23 years and y’all want him to retire. NASCAR fans"

"I don't understand the criticism Mike Joy gets. Yes he's old and makes a lot of mistakes in the booth, but what the fuck is y'all problem? Y'all act like he's supposed to be perfect. He's been carrying NASCAR on Fox for 23 years and y'all want him to retire. NASCAR fans"

"He’s a legend and I don’t think he’s bad now but he’s definitely starting to show some age. I don’t want to run him out but it might be time to think about someone else stepping in when the new TV deal starts"

"He's a legend and I don't think he's bad now but he's definitely starting to show some age. I don't want to run him out but it might be time to think about someone else stepping in when the new TV deal starts"

"His quality has gone down a bit but he is still miles ahead of a lot of people"

"His quality has gone down a bit but he is still miles ahead of a lot of people"

"because nascar "fans" want to literally bitch about anything.... you could hand all of them a $100 bill and they would find out something to complain about"

"because nascar "fans" want to literally bitch about anything.... you could hand all of them a $100 bill and they would find out something to complain about"

"He rarely gets that kind of information wrong. I’m surprised no one in the booth/truck corrected him the first time."

"He rarely gets that kind of information wrong. I'm surprised no one in the booth/truck corrected him the first time."

"God forbid he make a mistake and not remember something from 2016 at his old age"

"God forbid he make a mistake and not remember something from 2016 at his old age"

"Why such hatred for everyone and everything? He made a mistake, so what, don't we all?"

"Why such hatred for everyone and everything? He made a mistake, so what, don't we all?"

As the voice of NASCAR on FOX Sports since 1998, Mike Joy, went on to rectify his mistake during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 by tweeting the correct facts as opposed to his incorrect analysis on air, fans of the sport were quick to react. While some elected to slander him for his mistake, others stood up for him.

Here are a few reactions to his tweet after the race:

"Mistake & corrected. NBD. Are you racing historic Trans-Am (or anything else) this ‘off-season’?"

"That mistake was the biggest non-story of all time. Thanks for another great season. You are an absolute pro, the anchor of that team, and one of the GOATs to do it. Enjoy a little time off!"

"That mistake was the biggest non-story of all time. Thanks for another great season. You are an absolute pro, the anchor of that team, and one of the GOATs to do it. Enjoy a little time off!"

"One of the best to ever do it. See you next February!"

With the FOX Sports' coverage of the 2023 NASCAR season ending with the Sonoma Raceway weekend, Mike Joy will be seen announcing for the sport next year as NBC Sports takes over for the rest of the year.

