Who won the 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR race today? Winners, final results and more explored

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 12, 2023 10:58 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 is finally done and dusted. The 16th race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (June 11) and lasted for two hours, 40 minutes, and 12 seconds. The race took place at Sonoma Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Martin Truex Jr., driving the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched his second win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Truex Jr. emerged victorious when he took the lead from Chase Elliott with 14 laps to go and then drove away from Kyle Busch over the final 10 laps to take the checkered flag at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

Martin Truex Jr. had a dominating day, leading 51 of the 110 laps and crossed the finish line 2.979 seconds ahead of Busch to win his fourth race at Sonoma. The win marked his 34th career Cup Series victory.

Meanwhile, Busch finished runner-up, followed by, Joey Logano, Chris Buescher, and Chase Elliott in the top five. A. J. Allmendinger, Michael McDowell, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Ross Chastain completed the top 10.

Denny Hamlin, who started on the pole, won Stage 1 and led 84 of the 110 laps but unfortunately was involved in an accident and finished last.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 saw 10 lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed two caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:

  1. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  2. #8 - Kyle Busch
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #17 - Chris Buescher
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  7. #34 - Michael McDowell
  8. #5 - Kyle Larson
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #1 - Ross Chastain
  11. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  12. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  13. #41 - Ryan Preece
  14. #24 - William Byron
  15. #48 - Alex Bowman
  16. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  17. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  18. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  19. #3 - Austin Dillon
  20. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  21. #31 - Justin Haley
  22. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  23. #77 - Ty Dillon
  24. #51 - Todd Gilliland
  25. #2 - Austin Cindric
  26. #42 - Grant Enfinger (i)
  27. #21 - Harrison Burton
  28. #10 - Aric Almirola
  29. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  30. #78 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  31. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  32. #43 - Erik Jones
  33. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  34. #38 - Zane Smith (i)
  35. #15 - Andy Lally
  36. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Nashville Superspeedway for 17th race of the season on June 25.

Edited by Yash Soni
