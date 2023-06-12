Who won the 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR race today? Winners, final results and more explored

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 is finally done and dusted. The 16th race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (June 11) and lasted for two hours, 40 minutes, and 12 seconds. The race took place at Sonoma Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Martin Truex Jr., driving the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched his second win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Truex Jr. emerged victorious when he took the lead from Chase Elliott with 14 laps to go and then drove away from Kyle Busch over the final 10 laps to take the checkered flag at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

Martin Truex Jr. had a dominating day, leading 51 of the 110 laps and crossed the finish line 2.979 seconds ahead of Busch to win his fourth race at Sonoma. The win marked his 34th career Cup Series victory.

Meanwhile, Busch finished runner-up, followed by, Joey Logano, Chris Buescher, and Chase Elliott in the top five. A. J. Allmendinger, Michael McDowell, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Ross Chastain completed the top 10.

Denny Hamlin, who started on the pole, won Stage 1 and led 84 of the 110 laps but unfortunately was involved in an accident and finished last.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 saw 10 lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed two caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:

#19 - Martin Truex Jr. #8 - Kyle Busch #22 - Joey Logano #17 - Chris Buescher #9 - Chase Elliott #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #34 - Michael McDowell #5 - Kyle Larson #20 - Christopher Bell #1 - Ross Chastain #4 - Kevin Harvick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #41 - Ryan Preece #24 - William Byron #48 - Alex Bowman #6 - Brad Keselowski #23 - Bubba Wallace #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #7 - Corey LaJoie #31 - Justin Haley #99 - Daniel Suárez #77 - Ty Dillon #51 - Todd Gilliland #2 - Austin Cindric #42 - Grant Enfinger (i) #21 - Harrison Burton #10 - Aric Almirola #14 - Chase Briscoe #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #12 - Ryan Blaney #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #38 - Zane Smith (i) #15 - Andy Lally #11 - Denny Hamlin

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Nashville Superspeedway for 17th race of the season on June 25.

