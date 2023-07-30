“He’s done it a lot longer than 10 years”: Kyle Busch gives Denny Hamlin a history lesson as he talked about the Kyle Larson fiasco

Denny Hamlin's run-in with Kyle Larson last Sunday at Pocono Raceway has triggered a conversation about racing etiquette in the NASCAR Cup Series, with Kyle Busch the latest to give his opinion on the same.

The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver and teammate with Hamlin during his time at Coach Gibbs' racing outfit certainly gives Busch an insight into how the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver races during key moments on the track.

Speaking on the controversial move that saw Hamlin go on to win the event while Larson dropped from P2 to P21, Busch talked about how the style of racing in the sport has evolved.

With the seventh-generation Next Gen Cup cars bringing parity to the sport, Kyle Busch elaborated on how running two-wide is no longer feasible for drivers.

While diving deep into the intricacies of modern-day stock car racing, the now-Richard Childress Racing driver also reminded everyone of Denny Hamlin pulling the same move years ago.

Talking about how the Tampa, Florida, native put Busch in the same situation in the 2010 All-Star Race, Busch elaborated in a press conference ahead of this Sunday's Cook Out 400.

He said (via Bob Pockrass):

"With the cars being more equal you don't want to get stuck side-by-side with somebody and allow a third-place guy to come into the fray. So, you want to disburse of that guy as fast as you can and the easiest way to do that is run them out of the groove."

He added:

"Denny (Hamlin) might be a little remiss and forgotten about him doing the same move to me back in 2010 or 2011 at the All-Star Race. He's done it for a lot longer than 10 years."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass How would Kyle Busch characterize the move by Denny Hamlin to win at Pocono? Is it much different than the bump -and-run? Busch gives some answers and includes a history lesson. pic.twitter.com/1J6XvR6rBI

Kyle Busch compares Denny Hamlin's move on Kyle Larson to a classic NASCAR Bump and Run

Kyle Busch further spoke on his former teammate's controversial moves at Pocono Raceway last weekend.

When asked to compare Hamlin's move to a staple of stock car racing, the Bump and Run, the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver harked back to his experience with the same move.

He said (via nascarnow/Twitter):

"The Bump and Run scenario, that might even be a worse cheap shot. You flat-out run into the corner deeper than you know your car is going to stick and you use the guy in front of you as a brake. Racing, battling side-by-side, you keep inching into the corner a little bit every single time."

He further added:

"Side-by-side for three laps, it is kind of building. Those are hard racing moments. When you get side-by-side with somebody for the first chance and you just whack them out, that's not racing that's whacking."

Nascar Now @nascarnowdc



Kyle Busch compares Denny Hamlin's move on Kyle Larson last week at Pocono with bump-and-run maneuvers at short tracks. Kyle Busch That's Whacking Not RacingKyle Busch compares Denny Hamlin's move on Kyle Larson last week at Pocono with bump-and-run maneuvers at short tracks. pic.twitter.com/fBlgVsER7f

Watch Kyle Busch take on Denny Hamlin among a host of other drivers this Sunday as the 2023 Cup Series regular season inches toward the end.