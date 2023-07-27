NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

After 21 action-packed points races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Richmond, Virginia, for another thrilling race – the Cook Out 400.

Sunday (July 30)’s race is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at Richmond Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win the Cook Out 400.

Richmond Raceway is a 0.75-mile-long D-shaped track that features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the back stretch.

Cook Out 400 can be watched live on USA Network, Peacock, and MRN. The race will kick off on Sunday, July 30, at 3 pm ET. Along with the win, all the participating drivers in Virginia will be racing for monetary incentives.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in Virginia has a prize pool of $7,565,800 and Truck Series has $808,354. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series at Road America will reward winning teams with $1,347,310.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the total prize money pool that is up for grabs across NASCAR's all three national series. He wrote:

“Purses for this weekend, includes all payouts, all positions, charter car payouts for participating and historical performance, contingency awards, year-end bonus contribution, etc.: Cup (Richmond): $7,565,800 Xfinity (Road America): $1,347,310 Trucks (Richmond): $808,354”

NASCAR Cup Series action in Richmond, Virginia, will begin with practice at 12:35 pm ET on Saturday, July 22. It will be followed by a qualifying race the next day at 1:20 pm ET and conclude with the main event on Sunday. The practice and qualifying session can be watch live on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Cook Out 400?

Heading to Richmond Raceway, current points table leader Martin Truex jr. occupied the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 400-lap race. The #19 Toyota driver has odds of +450 to win Sunday's race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds at +450, followed by Denny Hamlin at +650, Kevin Harvick at +750, Christopher Bell at +750, and Kyle Busch +850 in the top five.

They are followed by William Byron (+900), Joey Logano (+1200), Ross Chastain (+1600), Chase Elliott (+1600), Ryan Blane (+2200), and Tyler Reddick (+2800).

Catch the Cup Series in action at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, July 30.