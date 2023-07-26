NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Richmond, Virginia this weekend for the Cook Out 400, which will be held at the Richmond Raceway. The race is scheduled to begin at 3 pm ET on Sunday (July 30) and can be watched on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session which will begin at 1:20 pm ET on Saturday (July 29) and can be viewed live on USA and MRN.

Sunday’s race will see 36 drivers competing for over 400 laps at the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped track, in a 300-mile race. The track features 14 degrees of banking in turns one-four, with eight degrees on the front stretch and two degrees on the back stretch.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick won last year’s Cook Out 400 and will look to get his first win of the season. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

NASCAR has seen 12 different and four drivers with more than two wins- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (four wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (two wins), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (three wins), Denny Hamlin (two wins), Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen - in the first 21 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway:

Sunday, July 30, 2023

3 pm ET: Cook Out 400

The 2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway will air on USA Network, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET. Live-streaming for the 22nd point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the TV rights for the second half of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action in Richmond, Virginia, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Fans can also watch by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another thrilling Cup Series weekend in Richmond, Virginia.

Catch your favorite drivers in action at the Richmond Raceway this weekend.