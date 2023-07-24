NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cook Out 400 is all set to take place on Sunday (July 30) at the Richmond Raceway. Fans can watch the race on USA, NBC Sports, MRN at 3 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the 22nd race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Richmond, Virginia. The venue will host the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time since its debut.

The Richmond Raceway features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, with 8 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The track opened in 1946 but hosted its first race in 1953, where Lee Petty took the checkered flag at the inaugural event.

The 37 NASCAR drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 400 laps at the 0.75-mile D-shaped short track. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (July 29) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 1:20 pm ET and conclude with the Cook Out 400 main race on Sunday.

The Richmond Raceway will host the season’s 22nd event of the Cup Series, 20th for the Xfinity Series, and 16th for the Truck Series in over three days.

Kevin Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing enter as the defending winners of the Cook Out 400, previously known as Federated Auto Parts 400.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Cook Out 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Richmond Raceway/ Road America:

Friday, July 28, 2023

12 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series at Road America)

12 pm ET: Garage hours (Truck Series at Richmond Raceway)

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice (at Road America)

5:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice (at Richmond)

5:35 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying (at Richmond)

6 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying (at Road America)

Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series at Richmond)

12 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

12:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice (at Richmond)

1:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying (at Richmond)

3 pm ET: Truck Series (Garage Hours at Richmond)

3 pm ET: Road America 180 (at Road America)

7:30 pm ET: Worldwide Express 250 (at Richmond)

Sunday, July 30, 2023

12 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series at Richmond)

1:30 pm ET: Grid access open

2:15 pm ET: The drivers meeting

2:30 pm ET: Cook Out 400 (at Richmond)

Catch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Richmond Raceway from July 28 to July 30.