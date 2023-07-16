Full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for Richard Childress Racing, Sheldon Creed's appearance this Saturday saw him tumble out of a top-five finish on the final lap. During the Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the #2 Chevrolet Camaro driver battled with Stewart-Haas Racing's Cole Custer on the final lap, with the duo making contact as the white flag flew.

The 206-lap-long event saw the 25-year-old driver battle for a P3 position as John Hunter Nemechek and Chandler Smith made up the remaining two positions ahead of him. As the white flag flew, Creed was seen pinching Cole Custer towards the outside wall at the 1-mile-long Loudon track.

A consequence of extremely hard racing for the position meant Cole Custer made contact with the wall, sending both Custer as well as Creed into a spin.

Sheldon Creed finished in a dismal P21 position, with Custer right behind him in P22. Elaborating to Bob Pockrass on what could have been a great top-five finish with valuable points on offer, Sheldon Creed said:

"He (Cole Custer) was real slow through the center at both ends and it led me sneak bottom. He did it again into (turn) 3, so I just throttled up, I was like, 'Alright I'm going to take the position,' which he did a good job hanging outside of me off of (turn) 4.

"I just watched the replay, I gave him room. He's loose and hits the wall. Of all people, Custer's not the person that I see doing that. I don't know if he turned left, I don't think he'll admit it if he did."

Cole Custer's side of the story on the contact between himself and Sheldon Creed in New Hampshire

Speaking on the contact Cole Custer and Sheldon Creed made as the white flag flew during the Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver was clearly unimpressed. He elaborated on what he saw from behind the wheel of his #00 Ford Mustang in an interview with Bob Pockrass, saying:

"Off (turn) 4 he (Sheldon Creed) he just tried to clear himself on me and I was still there, shoved me up towards the wall, then I got loose and I got into him and wrecked both of us. He was just trying to clear himself and it wasn't the right move."

