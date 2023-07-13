Sheldon Creed will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Kansas

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed will make his Cup Series debut during the playoff season at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 10. He is currently in his second full-time season with Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series and will now try his hand at NASCAR’s top-level series.

Creed, who has shown success in his racing career, will drive the #78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports and Whelen Engineering will serve as the primary sponsor at Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas in September.

Speaking about his Cup Series debut, Sheldon Creed said that it’s like a dream come true for him and excited to compete in the Cup Series race. He also thanked Live Fast Motorsports for giving the opportunity.

In a press release, Creed said:

“I’m excited to race a Cup [Series] race for the first time, as that’s been the dream for a long-time. Whelen is a great company and I’m appreciative for their support in allowing us to do this with Live Fast Motorsports. We hope to have a good day at Kansas Speedway come September.”

The Alpine-California, native has experience of running in different types of motorsports. He has scored six wins in 12 appearances in the Stadium Super Trucks (SST) Series and clinched the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2018.

Creed, the winner of the 2020 Truck Series title also owns eight wins, 37 top-10 finishes in 76 starts in the series. In Xfinity Series, he scored six top-five finishes, 20 top-10 finishes, and a pole in 50 starts.

Driving the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro for RCR, Creed has scored two top-five finishes so far this season and is looking for his first series victory. He currently sits in 10th in the points table with 460 points.

“Whelen is proud to sponsor Sheldon Creed’s first-ever race in the NASCAR Cup Series” - Whelen Engineering’s General Manager

Sheldon Creed will be the fourth driver to drive the #78 entry for Live Fast Motorsports in 2023, joining co-owner B.J. McLeod, Anthony Alfredo, and Josh Bilicki.

In a statement, Peter Tiezzi, III, General Manager of Motorsports for Whelen Engineering, said:

“Whelen is proud to sponsor Sheldon Creed’s first-ever race in the NASCAR Cup Series. The special 9/11 Never Forget graphic on the No. 78 car is a small way to show our support for first responders and remember the brave men and women who lost their lives on that day and in the years since.”

Ahead of the Kansas Cup debut, Sheldon Creed will be seen in action at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Ambetter Health 200 on Saturday, July 15.

